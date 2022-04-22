More than 99% of Americans and around 83% of the world population lives under light polluted skies.
While people may be aware that light pollution exists, the harms of artificial light creeping into the night sky are not illuminated. Seeing as International Dark Sky Week is this April 22-30, it seems like a good time to consider the less than visible threat, light pollution, and simple and effective ways to combat it.
Light pollution is the product of excessive light. A common misconception is that light pollution simply means lights are on at night, but in reality light pollution has to do with excess light. Excess light can be a bulb kept on overnight when it doesn’t need to be, decorative lights and even lights that aren’t positioned well, leading to light escaping upward or outward.
This seems like a non-problem or maybe an annoyance at first glance, but light pollution has direct and indirect influence on people, animals and the Earth.
Dark Sky Week has a special place in Nebraska. Nebraska Tourism recognized Dark Sky Week in 2020 with a lights out event. The event encouraged turning off unnecessary lights at night and considering motion sensors and other means of reducing unnecessary light at homes and businesses.
This year, while there is no such event by Nebraska Tourism, I wholeheartedly recommend recognizing Dark Sky Week by considering ways you can recognize and reduce light pollution.
Light pollution has an effect on how much of the night sky we can see. More than 80% of Americans and one third of the planet can’t see the Milky Way at night. Each unnecessary light on at night adds to the problem.
Stargazing is one of the appeals of Nebraska, being home to plenty of open rural land where the night sky still remains visible. Stargazing is getting more attention in Nebraska, attracting a growing number of annual tourists from places with less visibility, such as cities.
Light pollution also damages ecosystems if left unchecked. Most animals, humans included, rely on a circadian rhythm, or an internal clock that controls when you get tired. The problem is, circadian rhythms are normally controlled by the amount of light in the environment. If it doesn’t get dark, key chemicals don’t get produced, resulting in adverse health effects and fatigue.
While humans certainly feel this, many nocturnal animals have been fighting an unseen battle against artificial light. Light pollution has detrimental effects on ecosystems that manipulate migration patterns, disrupts circadian rhythms and can cause habitat loss by pushing species out.
Excess light also requires and creates emissions. The amount of light pollution in any given area correlates with the amount of fuel needed to sustain it. Americans waste roughly 35% of light to the tune of roughly $3 billion annually due to inefficient methods, which isn’t a particularly small power bill.
Being aware of the problem, there are several things that can be done on individual, private and public levels that could help reduce light pollution.
The easiest and quickest solution to light pollution is to simply consider turning more lights off at night. While lights such as streetlights can be necessary, many lights simply don’t need to be on overnight. A light that’s turned off can’t pollute.
Many organizations suggest shielding lights, or placing barriers on light fixtures to focus the light downward. This alone prevents lights from contributing as much pollution and is more efficient. It keeps the light where it needs to be, allowing it to run on less energy.
Another easy step that can be taken is simply considering which bulbs you use in outdoor lighting. The general recommendation is to use LED bulbs, which reduce luminance but not visibility. LED bulbs also run longer on less energy, so you can save money while being eco-friendly.
Commonly, people tend to treat light pollution as an annoyance or an inevitability. Cities need light to operate, even at night, so why should we try to combat it?
Light is sometimes necessary, but light pollution isn’t. Having lights outdoors is not necessarily light pollution, but lights outside contribute to pollution when they are putting off unwanted or excess light.
An additional approach to protecting the sky is considering access to nature as a right, not a privilege. Some communities have started recognizing a Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights in recognition that having direct exposure to nature is necessary for growth and development. Many urban areas such as San Francisco and several states recognize this initiative. Nebraska, while not being among them, announced a commitment to outdoor learning in 2020.
While different places define these rights slightly differently, they all include a recognition of sleeping under visible stars as a right.
It’s important to recognize the effects of light pollution if we ever hope to repair the damage it’s done to our health, ecosystems and discovery. Light pollution could be left alone if it was really just an annoyance, but it’s clear that there are real consequences that make it necessary to at least make an effort.
Because light pollution damages ecosystems, the environment and psychological health, it is in everyone’s interest to consider light pollution this Dark Sky Week. If Lincolnites don't curb light pollution, we will soon have to pretend that airplanes in the night stars are like shooting stars whenever we need a wish.
Ben Lampman is a junior journalism major. Reach him at benlampman@dailynebraskan.com.