What do you want from life?
I invite you to consider that question in the broadest sense possible. Your answer could be some lofty abstract ideal like inner peace or true love, or maybe it is something more tangible like $1 billion or a Cybertruck.
Whatever your mind comes up with in response to that question – big or small, concrete or abstract – there is one characteristic that will help to get you there: self-discipline.
Self-discipline is the ability to confidently manage conflicting desires in a way that promotes personal growth. Perhaps the most basic example is waking up early to get a jump-start on the day’s activities. On the one hand, starting the day with productive momentum is desirable, but on the other, sleeping in feels amazing. Your ability to handle that inner conflict is an indicator of your self-discipline.
Developing self-discipline should be considered a prerequisite for achieving meaningful success in any area of life. Little else is under your control, but this is an actionable first step that will propel you forward to wherever you want to go.
A nice thing about self-discipline is that it can really only be helpful in achieving a positive goal.
The empirical data are clear that disciplined people have greater success in terms of grade point average, salary, self-perceptions of career success and frequency of goal accomplishment, but let’s think about why that might be.
My definition of self-discipline has to do with response to inner conflict. You probably have moments in which you want things that are incompatible several times every day. Like in the example I used, these conflicts can start from the moment you open your eyes in the morning.
Every single decision you make has the potential to introduce such conflicts. Should you eat sugar for breakfast or have a less enjoyable but more nutritious meal? Should you do your homework now or put it off for later? Even these simple examples can result in severe reluctance and anxiety.
Now, if you are trying to accomplish anything beyond day-to-day survival, you will be faced with even more of these decisions – probably with much higher stakes. If the breakfast decision paralyzes you, you do not have much chance of making the harder ones in a timely and energy-efficient manner.
However, if you have enough self-discipline to automatically make good decisions in the basic cases, you can dedicate your mental resources to securing your $1 billion and inner peace, and you will also receive the benefits of things like getting up early without the draining decision-making process.
Self-discipline will not only help you reach those ambitious goals, but it will also make the process and the payoff of reaching them much better.
A common idea of self-discipline makes it out to be a sacrifice of current happiness for the potential gain of more happiness later. Even though this is the way it often feels to make responsible choices, it is a misconception to think that being disciplined requires you to suffer until you get what you want.
A 2013 study by professor William Hoffman examined how trait self-control affects happiness. The results showed that TSC was a key predictor of both overall life satisfaction and “positive affect,” which includes things like positive emotions, sentiments and daily experiences.
The people studied were not miserable about all of the things they sacrificed to maintain their discipline and reach their goals. They were actually happier than the people who tended to act impulsively, and they experienced less stress when it came to decision-making.
Maybe your life goals are such that they can be achieved by bullying yourself into making the right choices just enough of the time, but you will be more fulfilled in pursuing them if self-discipline becomes a habit.
You will also be a better person to have around if you have a reputation for being disciplined.
People with the determination to finish what they start can be better trusted to keep their word by friends, partners and bosses. They are less needy because they can better take care of themselves, and, as mentioned earlier, they are less likely to become anxious over decisions.
Personally, I want to be around people who I recognize as having discipline because their ability to improve continually is inspiring to me. If you want to be someone that people respect and appreciate spending time with, a great way to get there is by building good habits until they become second nature.
Remember though, you don’t have to become a bore to be self-disciplined. It is true that discipline can be associated with rigidity, but it is not required.
You definitely don’t need to make the “right” choice every single time. Both your drive and your need to grind to the next level of growth will fluctuate. Sometimes a night out with friends in which you completely let loose could be the best thing for you. Some days it might be best to sleep in to your heart’s content.
The point is to have confidence in making decisions. Know when it is appropriate to devote yourself to a project and when you just need a break. Don’t burn yourself out. Don’t cut off all of your friends for fear of them distracting you.
Breathe, take each moment as it comes and aim to have a trend of positive growth in your life. It won’t happen automatically, but it can and should be done.
Truly, in whatever you want to accomplish, honing your self-discipline is a good way to start.
Will Cook is a junior philosophy and journalism double major. Reach him at williamcook@dailynebraskan.com.