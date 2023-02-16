Imagine this: you are in the middle of the store, searching for razors — an item that seems so minor and insignificant. You get to the aisle, and there are two options right in front of you: a men's eight-count disposable razor pack for $5.49 or a women's five-count disposable razor pack for $6.99, which are theoretically the same thing.
Welcome to the "pink tax."
The pink tax is a markup of goods and services targeted toward women, meaning men pay less for the same products.
The term does not refer to an actual tax imposed on products, such as the tax on feminine hygiene products, aka the "tampon tax." While the tax on tampons is a fight for another day, the battle for equal-priced goods still plays into many shoppers' everyday lives.
The pink tax is a burden and does nothing for women besides putting them at a financial disadvantage by a society that has created gender categories.
A study showed that women's products cost more than men’s 42% of the time, while only 18% of the time, men's products cost more. The study dug deep into the gap between gendered products by comparing staple hygiene products. It even showed a marked difference in children’s helmets and pads, showing that the pink tax starts at any age.
One way we can stick it to the companies that impose the pink tax is to find companies that promote gender-neutral pricing of products or businesses that call out the practice.
Billie is a shaving company that noticed the overpricing of women's razors and decided to take a stance by striving to undo the social unfairness women face. Some companies even offer a rebate on the pink tax by providing referral codes to customers so their friends can save money on razors after paying so much to other brands in previous years.
Billie razors go for $10, which includes a handle and two blades. They also offer four refill blades for $10, compared to brands such as Venus, which has four razor refills for $15.49.
While BIC has had its fair share of issues revolving around the pink tax with its "BIC pen for her," the company has flipped the script and released a razor as a part of its unisex grooming line called "Us."
Suppose you want to take protesting the pink tax even further. You could buy products marketed toward men – which basically do the same as those marketed toward women – to show that products work the same regardless of gender. This protest can be swapping out your deodorants, razors, shaving cream, etc.
Growing up, I fell into the trap of buying everyday items marketed toward females because I felt that I was supposed to be buying "female" ideas.
Now, I have switched many daily products to items that work for me, not ones marketed toward my gender. I noticed – especially when I was a competition dancer – that many dancers used men's deodorants because it had a longer-lasting effect. It also didn't leave the deodorant marks that a lot of feminine deodorants like Dove did, because the men’s deodorant was gel.
Some brands, such as Secret, have feminine gel deodorants, but in the past when I’ve tried the brand, the product never spread evenly and left my armpits feeling wet from the gel. After a test trial with many products, I – as well as many people I know – have found that many men’s products work better for me.
I understand that people who consistently buy the same products have strong feelings about them – even if they include a pink tax – and you can’t convince them to part with the item. However, finding alternatives to things you can part with can be a step in the right direction.
I don't expect the pink tax to be axed within the next few months – or even years – but by taking the initiative to set equal prices for goods, businesses can promote gender equality. Individuals can help by purchasing unisex products.
The pink tax has done nothing but create a divide in society and has done no good in terms of promoting equality. It is time to stop the pink tax and create items that are inclusive to everyone. Say no to the pink tax to save money and promote gender equality.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR double major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.