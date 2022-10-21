After representing Nebraska in the U.S. Senate for eight years, Sen. Ben Sasse will likely be leaving Washington by the end of the year to become the next president of the University of Florida.
As tends to happen when politics, academia and the state of Florida combine, the transition has been rather chaotic. Protestors at the University of Florida disrupted a public Q&A forum with Sasse, which moved the event to a livestream without a live public audience.
Some have argued that Sasse should be disqualified for the position due to his remarks on Obergefell v. Hodges and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Others have wondered if Sasse is qualified to lead a university the size of UF since his only former experience as college president was at Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, which has an enrollment of just over 1,600.
However, concerns about Sasse’s lack of qualifications are rather unfounded. Sasse received an impressive education as a student and he holds degrees from Harvard, St. John’s College and Yale.
Sasse is credited by some with turning around Midland University from the brink of bankruptcy as one of the youngest college presidents at 37. He has also written widely on the subject of higher education, at least by the standards of a sitting U.S. Senator.
None of this necessarily means that Sasse would make a good college president for Florida, but it does highlight Sasse’s background.
Ultimately, Ben Sasse is a poor choice for the university president position, but it is not because he is unqualified or because his political views do not line up with most students and faculty in Gainesville, Florida. Instead, he is a poor choice because of his eight years in the Senate.
Unfortunately, Washington politics today have a sort of stain on a person that colors the rest of one’s career. Even if Sasse promises to represent everyone on campus, it will be incredibly difficult for him to gain the trust of the students he is supposed to serve.
A college president from the private sector who held similar conservative positions on issues but had never spoken on them in the U.S. Capitol could still be a reasonably effective president. However, someone who has spoken extensively on political issues in the public spotlight, no matter the political leaning, would be difficult for a majority of any student body to trust.
The college president selection process in Florida is also to blame for the distrust that has erupted in Gainesville. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law earlier this year which hides the identity of university president search candidates from the public record. However, the law’s co-sponsor said the UF search was not done as intended because only one finalist was announced. Even if Sasse was approved through an honest process, the lack of transparency and connection to one of the nation’s most controversial governors further undermines his ability to be an effective president.
When comparing Sasse to some of the current Senate candidates, he certainly seems to be an intellectual titan in Washington, so long as you look past his 2020 Fremont High School graduation speech. But that may not be saying much when it comes to the credentials needed to be effective in academia.
I cannot speak to the different levels of qualifications needed to succeed in Washington and academia, but I can say that if the Senate is viewed as an intellectually shallower role than any other institution in the United States, that is an unfortunate indictment on the current state of government.
Sasse may not have succeeded in transforming the Senate, but he did earn himself the title of “Washington’s Most Interesting Egghead.”
Now, he finds himself unwelcome back in academia after his time in Washington.
And if that isn’t the truest representation of the American political dream, I do not know what is.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major.