When I was a kid, I hated reading. In elementary school, I would get weekly reading logs where we needed to read a certain number of pages or a set number of minutes. After we had completed the requirement, a guardian would need to sign off on it. My mother used to put sticky notes throughout the small chapter book I was reading as somewhat of a milestone for me to mark what felt like the longest minutes of my life.
In middle school, I began reading a little more frequently but nothing outside of the “Dork Diaries” series or random books I found browsing the bookshelves of my school.
It wasn't until I got to high school that I started really enjoying books. In my sophomore year, I read about 52 books — the highest number of books I've ever read in a year. I went from being able to read a couple of books to not being able to stop reading.
I began to like reading during that time because there was a new library at my disposal with hundreds of books that gave me a wide variety of options. However, I think that I fell in love with it because of my librarian, Mrs. Smith. She would come to our classrooms and give us multiple book synopses of different genres, but she would always stop right before the story's climax to grab our attention and get us to read it ourselves. My school also had a mandated reading period where everyone in the school had to read for the 15-20 minutes allocated for it, which I think forced me into reading.
When COVID hit my junior year and everyone got stuck in quarantine, I saw an increase in reading throughout those around me and online. It felt as if the world around me all became book lovers overnight. At the time, it felt like it was going to be another trend. But years later, I still see how reading has become a key component in many lives and will continue due to social media, a new force of habit and the multitude of books in the world.
With the rise of TikTok a few years ago, we have seen multiple trends that last from a few weeks to months to maybe even years. However, I feel that reading isn't one of those trends that is going to come to an end anytime soon.
On the app, there is a category of content called “BookTok” where accounts share books they have found, form opinions of book characters and who could play them in media and more. This has allowed people to connect in new ways and has gotten the news out about books some may never have found without BookTok.
On the other hand, BookTok has also hyped books such as Colleen Hoover's "It Ends with Us," which many people have said glorifies domestic abuse. The author, at one point, thought it would be a good idea to release a coloring book about the book; however, she decided not to after overwhelming opposition from readers.
I read many of her books back in high school. I think having books that speak on these topics is important, but as readers we need to draw the line between what books should and shouldn't be glorified, especially in the romance genre.
Reading has become part of my life, and I have seen it become a part of the everyday lives of others around me, too. Many people I know will set time away in their day to read, whether before bed, after homework or with friends.
One of my favorite things is getting a coffee with my friends and finding a quiet spot to read together. We’ll talk about books we have found or lend new reads that we look forward to getting into. Even at work, my coworkers have gathered around to hear someone talk about a book they had just ordered or about one they had just finished. Reading has become something that people can share.
One of the main reasons I think that reading isn't going to die as fast as other trends is because of the number of books that a person has yet to read. Most readers I know have the world's longest to-be-read list that only gets larger and larger each day. There are multiple books within one genre and multiple genres for a person to read, so I feel that as long as there are books to read, reading is not going away.
On top of this, books nowadays can be accessed in various ways from bookstores to Amazon, Audible and libraries. This allows everyone to be able to find a book almost anywhere. In recent years, I have even seen an increase in neighborhood library boxes that allow neighbors to trade books back and forth.
Even though I didn't love reading growing up, I have come to love it like the others around me. Reading isn’t a trend that people are going to hop on for a few weeks and then stop doing because it has become something many people enjoy. Reading has become important to so many people, so it's not just another trend that is going to die anytime soon.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR double major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.