The opening round of the World Cup is nearly complete, and the most-watched sporting event in the world has been off to an exciting start.
Saudi Arabia, Australia and Japan have pulled off impressive upsets, while favorites Belgium and Germany have already been eliminated. The United States of America continued its undefeated record against England in World Cups and will advance to the round of 16.
Even for people who do not regularly follow soccer matches, such as myself, it is hard not to get excited for Team USA’s accomplishment on the world stage.
However, amidst all of the action on the pitch, a dark cloud is hanging over the tournament, courtesy of the host country’s iniquities.
While Qatar provided brand new stadiums with stunning architecture within a futuristic, desert backdrop for the tournament, its cutting edge aesthetic came at a cost.
There was, of course, the financial cost, which is estimated at nearly $220 billion — around 15 times more than Russia spent to host the 2018 World Cup.
Yet, what makes Qatar’s tournament problematic is the cost of human life associated with the event’s preparations. A Qatari official admitted that 400 to 500 migrant workers died due to the World Cup, while another report estimated the death toll to be 6,500.
That statistic only begins to scratch the surface of the human rights violations and corruption involved with Qatar since it first won the 2022 World Cup bid in 2010. It would take a few thousand more words to describe each of the abuses, but thankfully, other media outlets have covered them extensively, and you can — and should — read about them here. Even late night host John Oliver devoted an episode of his show, Last Week Tonight, to the World Cup controversy.
All of this has led Amnesty International to declare the 2022 tournament “The World Cup of Shame.”
Suddenly, the excitement of the USA’s 0-0 draw with England seems unwarranted.
In fact, many people around the world have called for a boycott of the entire World Cup, and there are good reasons to not want to support Qatar — or FIFA, which awarded Qatar World Cup hosting duties.
It is very easy for me to look at the human rights abuses in Qatar and say that they are bad, but if no real action follows, then the whole argument is relatively trivial.
The World Cup in Qatar has begun, and at this point, it will almost certainly continue. A champion will be crowned, and as the confetti falls, the deaths of the workers who built the stadium the victors celebrate in will seem like a distant memory.
But does that mean no one should celebrate anything in the tournament? Should a casual fan even turn on the television to watch a World Cup match?
I would argue that enjoying the action at the Qatar World Cup and recognizing the host country’s shortcomings are not mutually exclusive. In other words, it is completely reasonable to support your home country by cheering as loud as ever while also speaking out against human rights violations.
In fact, the World Cup and the publicity associated with it may actually raise awareness of migrant worker mistreatment instead of legitimizing the abusive practices.
If you’re already a soccer fan — or even a fan of Team USA competing on the world stage in anything — I don’t have to teach you how to enjoy the tournament. However, I do want to share a few ways you can help victims in Qatar beyond acknowledging the situation.
In order to understand how best to hold the host nation accountable for their actions, it is important to know what exactly they hoped to achieve from their $220 billion investment into hosting the tournament.
Qatar will likely lose money from hosting the tournament alone, but the real benefits come from the later foreign investment and cultural recognition. The World Cup gives Qatar the opportunity to showcase its culture and values on a global stage, which — to be clear — is not an inherently negative thing. Ideally, this would raise viewer perceptions of the host nation, but that may not be the case this year.
Not many readers have the money to be able to invest in Qatar, but this year’s World Cup should give investors pause before spending money in countries with poor labor practices, and this goes beyond Qatar itself.
In fact, as of 2016, Qatar was ranked as the least corrupt country in the Middle East and North Africa region. Given the corruption exposed in Qatar through the World Cup, investors should be especially wary of labor practices and other abuses of power when considering any foreign investment. Likewise, tourists should exercise caution when considering spending their time and money in foreign countries with questionable ethics.
Most Americans are likely not directly investing in Qatar — or considering a vacation there anyway — but they can go one step further by supporting Amnesty International. The non-governmental organization is one of the foremost international charities devoted to human rights, and you can donate specifically to their efforts in Qatar here.
Even if you don’t end up donating or boycotting, you should not feel guilty for enjoying a sporting event that brings the world together. Chances are, there is some corruption going on in whatever multi-million dollar sporting or entertainment event you enjoy watching, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find some enjoyment in it.
As for me, I will be watching Team USA on Saturday, but you won’t catch me investing in Qatari real estate.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.