In America, prior to 1978, it was legal to rip Native American children from their homes, sending them to boarding schools or placing them in foster care. Twenty-five to 35% of Native children were being taken from their homes, and of these, 85% of those children were being placed with people outside of their families and communities despite the willingness of family members to take them.
In response to this, the Indian Child Welfare Act was passed in 1978, ensuring that special considerations be taken into account when caseworkers dealt with American Indian and Alaska Native children.
Recently, ICWA has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Those challenging it claim that ICWA is discriminatory toward non-natives in the adoption process. The challengers argue that because ICWA requires that there be an “active effort” made to place Native children with Native families, it violates the Tenth Amendment.
A decision is set to be made by the supreme court by July 1. For Native Americans throughout the country, this is a traumatic matter. Native Americans fought hard to pass ICWA and still deal with a multitude of issues. For me personally, the fact that ICWA has been challenged at all feels objectively hateful in nature.
Yet, it is largely only Native people bringing attention to this matter. Many Americans aren't even aware of what ICWA is nor does it seem like they care to listen. Americans need to bring more acknowledgement to the importance of ICWA and the danger of its overturning.
There are essentially limitless problems facing Indigenous communities today, but in my observation, the vulnerability of ICWA is at the top of the list. For Native Americans, the loss of ICWA means the loss of their children once again. Several of the nation's largest Native tribes have stood in strong defense of ICWA. Choosing to ignore the true wishes of Native Americans — while simultaneously saying overturning ICWA is in the best interest of Native children — is a poorly covered lie.
Genocide takes many forms, and the scarcity of Native American culture fuels the genocide of our people. When you place Native children with non-Native caretakers, the children assimilate. With no one who truly understands to properly teach the ways of their ancestors, their culture becomes lost. This was the goal of private adoption and placement by state agencies: to assimilate Native children.
Removing children from their families in any capacity is traumatizing. Moreover, not placing children with their relatives can raise additional problems, as many people who take care of foster children that are not related to them often end up having to surrender children for various reasons. And this can happen several times for a child in foster care.
Children then get displaced often, never being able to experience a stable sense of home. This can lead to children being emotionally detached from caregivers in general. Recurring displacement can also lead to many kids experiencing emotional and mental developmental interruptions. ICWA prevents these problems almost entirely in Native children.
Lastly, if ICWA is overturned, it could further ruin tribal communities’ already rocky trust with the United States’ federal and state governments. Native communities have clearly stated their opinion on the matter, and they have had the full right to believe that their children would continue to stay protected. Overturning something so obviously against the best interest of Native Americans will be nothing less than infuriating and heartbreaking.
Native children should stay with their families, and it's very clear that those who disagree do not truly care about the well-being of Native children. Keeping Native children within Native cultures ensures the longevity of their culture and the preservation of their well-being.
A lot of individuals in the United States claim to stand with Indigenous people yet the danger ICWA faces is scarcely discussed. If these same individuals truly want to do something impactful for Native Americans, they will spread the importance of the Indian Child Welfare Act. Without full understanding and coverage of this issue, the overturning of ICWA becomes closer and closer to a reality.
Carmela Rigatuso is a freshman ethnic studies major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.