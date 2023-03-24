At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and many other universities, diversity and inclusion are portrayed as being important considerations. While these can be emphasized heavily on paper, reality might not always reflect diversity and inclusion, especially when it comes to faculty.
Diversity means having a vast range of all different kinds of people — people of different races, ethnicities, religions and abilities. Representation is an important aspect of education. It is hard to truly understand any of these groups if you have never had exposure to them.
This exposure is most important in the classroom. UNL should have diverse faculty. More importantly, though, UNL should have faculty that represent the courses they are teaching. In reference to certain courses pertaining to culture, religion and gender, professors should belong to the group they are teaching about.
For example, an indigenous studies professor should be indigenous themselves, a women’s studies professor should be a woman and a religious studies professor should belong to the respective religious group. When subjects are taught by individuals who are members of the group you are learning about, it’s typical to get a more accurate understanding.
Textbooks and different learning materials may not always accurately represent certain groups. These materials are often written by individuals who do not belong to the group they are studying.
Observation rather than participation can create biased language and conventions because they can be observed through an ethnocentric lens. It is also possible for professors to be biased and in favor of their own ethnic or religious group when teaching. However, the materials provided in class and the students' own unique perspective often counteract that.
Having professors from their respective groups helps prevent harm to students who may be a part of these religious or cultural groups. There is often a risk that professors who are not a part of these groups may say something offensive without realizing.
For example I have experienced classes where the word Eskimo is used to refer to the Inuit people. The word Eskimo is considered to be a slur in some cultures. While most people may not realize that and use the word casually, my indigenous background allowed me to know better.
So why don’t people know that the word Eskimo is a slur? This is because certain cultural or religious groups typically get overlooked in the classroom. Being intentional about professors also helps to amplify the voices of certain marginalized groups who may not get a platform elsewhere.
What is said in a classroom is impactful, and when students are taught inaccuracies in their coursework they are less likely to listen to corrections made outside of it.
One problem that universities might find themselves in is that there are no professors that are a part of these cultural groups, so these courses must be taught by someone else. The answer to this is simple: The university should make strides to hire individuals who are a part of these groups.
When looking for professors, universities typically strive to pick the most experienced and well-educated candidate. So it would only make sense to hire someone who belongs to the group that a course is referring to. There is a strong difference in understanding between someone who merely learned about a group of people versus someone who is a part of that group.
UNL and other universities could enhance education by prioritizing professors who belong to cultural or religious groups respective to the course they are teaching. While it may be more difficult to seek out niche individuals, the reward makes it worthwhile.
This hiring method could diversify the university physically, but it could also diversify the ideas of our student body. Education should be holistic and having faculty that represent the courses they are teaching can create steps in the right direction.
Carmela Rigatuso is a freshman ethnic studies and biology double major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.