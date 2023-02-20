For as long as I can remember, all of my study sessions have started with the purchase of a $5 coffee. I sit down and pull out my egregiously expensive iPad that was tucked inside of my overpriced backpack that holds about a third of the things it should.
Of course, though, I need these things. They all make me so motivated and productive. In reality, it was for maybe the first three days after I got them that they gave me motivation to be productive with my time. I typically stay focused for roughly three seconds and then put my work aside to “quickly” text back my friends.
Advertisements are often centered around the need to purchase something in order to be productive. This could be coffee, energy drinks, iPads or certain subscriptions. Relying on external factors to increase your productivity is not sustainable. I truly believe that other students like myself could benefit extremely from recognizing this.
If productivity is coming from a source that is at cost to you, then in reality, you are not being truly productive. At the most basic level, productivity should only produce net positives.
For example, buying only a $3 cup of coffee will still come out to roughly $1,092 a year. The approximate cost of student fees at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is $2,084, meaning that the amount spent on coffee could be spent on preventing future debt.
I have also heard from several students that if they had an iPad, they would be straight-A students. As someone who has one, I can first say that is completely false. If anything, my grades have gotten worse since purchasing one. Second, an iPad is obviously very expensive. Even if you purchase the most recent lowest end iPad with education pricing (which is the iPad 9th generation) the cost still starts at $309.
The absolute truth is that you don't need coffee to do your homework; you actually don't need coffee at all. You especially don't need an iPad either — unless maybe your major requires it, but I haven't heard of one that does. The point is that so many of us college students are being scammed into believing we need things that we don't.
True productivity comes from internal motivation. You can’t always be productive if you need something to be productive. When we need coffee, energy drinks or a new and expensive piece of technology to be productive, we are creating reliance — more specifically, a reliance on specific material things that might not always be available to us.
It is true that these things can create motivation when morale is low. In all honesty, I think occasional indulgence is fine and can actually be helpful in some instances. At the end of the day, we are still human beings who like to enjoy the small things life has to offer, even if they come at a cost to us. We don't need to be in a robot mindset of production 24/7 because we can't be.
However, I think it's important not to create a dependency on these things because that is exactly what the companies selling these products want. Everyday individuals are enticed to buy things that they don't need to be happy, productive or healthy. This is because we can’t break ourselves of a consumerist mindset that only serves as a detriment to us, whether or not we realize it.
There are so many free options that can help increase the sustainability and longevity of our productivity such as sleep, exercise and healthy eating. If you aren't feeling motivated then ask a friend to study with you. This is a concept called body doubling which can be extremely helpful, especially for individuals who may struggle with ADHD. Instead of purchasing a coffee, maybe you can get a glass of water to sip on instead.
Productivity is a disciplined activity; it's a skill we build up over time. Productivity is not something that will come easy to us at first, but we don't need to spend money in order to achieve it. It feels great to know you got something done, but it is liberating to know you did it for free.
Carmela Rigatuso is a freshman ethnic studies and biology double major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.