Being a women’s and gender studies major, I have a lot of discussions about having equal rights in the workspace environment or, to be honest, at any place. In one of these discussions we had a guest speaker, Senator Carol Blood, who revealed to us that the legislative assembly is not such a place.
I do not think we discuss this enough, because we don’t believe it directly affects us. But it does because these are the same lawmakers who make bills which influence us directly.
First, there are not a lot of women senators in the Nebraska legislative assembly. To be exact, only 28.6% of legislators are women, and not all of them are treated equally or with respect. Now we know how gender inequality in the workplace can contribute to a harmful environment, and there’s no reason to believe the legislative assembly is different. If we cannot find equality in the workplace that makes our laws, then how will we achieve equality in the general public?
This unequal workspace may also lead to women feeling unsafe and unwelcome.
For example, when Senator Machaela Cavanaugh had a baby and needed to breastfeed she found out the mother’s room — a room in the Capitol building reserved for mothers to either breastfeed their baby or pump breast milk — was converted into an office space, with the only remaining space to feed her baby in the women’s restroom.
Why is it not important for the senators to make sure that their colleagues are feeding their babies in a hygienic environment? Not only were the senators not informed of this change, Sen. Cavanaugh had to seek private funding to ensure that the space fit her needs.
Former state Senator Mike Groene took pictures of a female subordinate without her knowledge or consent but the legislative investigator who looked into the case ruled that it was not sexual harassment. Regardless, this kind of behavior can contribute to an uncomfortable work environment.
Senator Julie Slama’s recent sexual assault allegations against Charles Herbster shed further light on a potentially hostile work environment at the Nebraska legislature.
These problems that exist inside the legislature also impact the laws that directly affect Nebraskans. For example, Senator Adam Morfield proposed LB1129, a bill which would make sure that birth control is free of cost for several reasons, one of which is that lack of access to contraceptives is a large factor in unintended pregnancies.
The bill, which would potentially be effective to avoid abortions, is currently stalled within Nebraska’s legislature. It seems apparent the legislature is invested in limiting women’s bodily autonomy.
The Nebraska legislature’s pervasive problems may not only keep women from coming forward, but also might discourage them to work in public service. This situation would result in a cycle of inequality that can be resolved by more equal representation in the legislature. We need more women to work in the legislature and make laws that will create bills that are applicable to women who do not have the same privileges as men.
We need more women to work in the legislature to make sure that the legislative assembly is safe for everyone. To make sure that happens, we need to make our voices heard by writing letters to the assembly and voting for candidates who support bills which will benefit women.
If equality is applied in the legislative assembly then we will see the necessary changes that will bring about more equality in the general public.
