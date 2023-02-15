When I first heard about a proposal from Washington to enact a $60,000 minimum salary for public school teachers, I admit that I was a bit skeptical.
I recognized that there was a teacher shortage — or, at the very least, hiring issues in public education. But adding government funding and the regulations that come with it tends not to be my first instinct in solving America’s problems, especially with inflation the highest it's ever been in my lifetime.
As someone who is about to enter a profession with an average salary in Nebraska of barely half that amount, there may also be some jealousy at play.
However, jealousy and an elementary understanding of inflation do not make for great arguments against a minimum salary for teachers, which was part of a larger piece of legislation known as the American Teacher Act.
While the initial American Teacher Act did not go further than its introduction in December 2022, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced Monday that he plans to introduce the Pay Teachers Act in the Senate, which would also set a minimum salary of $60,000 for public school teachers in the United States.
Even if the Democrat-held Senate advances the bill, it would be an uphill battle to get the Republican-held House on board in 2023.
Yet despite these challenges and my initial negative response to a minimum salary, I have come around to the idea that the federal government should intervene to pay teachers more.
In fact, I am very open to ideas at any level of government that would pay teachers more, though I believe the state and federal governments would be most effective.
One of the primary arguments against raising the minimum wage is the impact it may have on small businesses, and in this case, some may worry that school districts may not be able to hire as many teachers if the minimum salary increases too dramatically.
Even a $40,000 minimum salary was a struggle for some rural Indiana school districts to meet in 2021.
Many schools are funded through enrollment numbers, but public school enrollment numbers are in decline nationwide.
In fact, some experts say that the teacher shortage is not the main problem, but rather it is the shortage of public school students.
Meanwhile, the number of home-schooled students is on the rise — and not just among the conservative and religious either.
Likewise, the pandemic boosted the number of students attending private schools across the nation.
In other words, parents are choosing to educate their children outside of the free public education system – indicating that public schools have lost trust with many American parents.
I was lucky enough to have had wonderful teachers all throughout my public school education, and I knew that my mom — a former public school teacher herself — trusted them to educate me well.
While teachers are still among the most trusted professions, that trust is declining.
Whatever you call the issues within public schools, it is clear that public education is in some sort of crisis and a problem of such magnitude deserves a large-scale solution.
I am not a believer in equality of outcome, but I strongly support equality of opportunity. The public school system may be the best example of opportunity for everyone in the United States, or — as public education giant Horace Mann called it — “the great equalizer.”
Free market principles may work fine in the competitive business world, but if everyone is to get a fair start to their career, quality public education in all districts — not just the white suburban ones — is vital.
Therefore, if the government wants to provide quality education for the nation’s children, it must provide quality teachers.
The free market may not determine a teacher to be worth much from a purely capitalistic standpoint, but the value of good teachers to society at large can hardly be overstated.
Sanders’ proposal to pay a minimum salary of $60,000 seems to be a bit ambitious, given that the average teacher makes just over $54,000 in the state of Nebraska, regardless of experience. The national average is just above that at $61,730.
However, increasing pay could attract more quality candidates to the profession and raise the standard of public education.
Likewise, a similar teacher salary across a range of districts — ideally adjusted to the local cost of living — could ensure that quality public education becomes the norm and not the exception for low-income zip codes.
Yes, that money will of course have to come from somewhere, but for the future of our nation, the financial burden is worth it.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.