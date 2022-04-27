Have you ever pulled two all-nighters in a row?
Have you gotten a collective total of less than 10 hours of sleep in one week?
Have you neglected to eat for more than 24 hours because you kept skipping meals to study?
If so, you might be a student.
If you’re a current or former student, you know how common it is to hear people ‘brag’ about the crazy things they did to keep their grades up at any cost. Personally, there was one time during my freshman year of high school that I did eight hours of world history notes straight, with no breaks. It changes you.
Another time, I stayed up until 5:30 a.m. the night after getting back from a road trip to catch up on work I’d missed. During this insane homework marathon, I ended up emailing one of my teachers at three in the morning with a question. She responded with nothing other than “go to sleep :).”
I wish I could go back in time and shake some sense into past Rylee. I would just grab her shoulders and say “Dude, it’s not worth it!”
Dealing with mental health in school is quite the conundrum. Students are often saddled with a demented amount of homework and studying, which, along with jobs, sports and extracurriculars, creates a perfect storm for mental breakdowns. According to the National Society of High School Scholars, approximately one-third of college freshmen reported dealing with some kind of mental health issue. What’s more, 64% of people who dropped out of college cited mental health as their reason for leaving.
The Mayo Clinic has also published findings about startling mental health statistics in students. Nearly a third of students reported feeling depressed, and over half had feelings of overwhelming anxiety. Though we may be approaching the end of this school year, it’s more important now than ever to talk about mental health. Finals season is upon us, which can be when things hit the fan and we feel less in control of our lives than ever.
I challenge you to take a step back and put yourself first for a moment. Think of all the times you’ve felt fed up, hopeless or overwhelmed. This is why you, as a person, should come before your homework, work or other things on your to-do list.
It’s important to remember that the value of hard work correlates directly with what it means to you. This sounds like common sense, but allow me to rephrase it: If you end a semester with a 4.0 GPA but you’re completely drained and depressed, was it worth it?
It can be tempting to put school first due to outside pressure – you want to be successful, your parents expect good grades or you feel like your teachers, classmates or friends will judge you. The key to this is communication. If you feel like your parents’ expectations are suffocating you, have a conversation with them explaining how you feel. If you need an extension on an assignment but are afraid to ask your teacher, try reaching out to them. Nine times out of 10 people will be more reasonable than your brain has made them out to be.
This also happens to be a vicious cycle. If you’re not doing great mentally and choose to continue pushing yourself, it can make your mental state worse, turning a bad day into a bad week. This is what burnout looks like. It’s important to remember that your mind and body need breaks, and if you don’t take them willingly, they will do it for you.
As a student, I know that this can feel inescapable. You know that you’re not doing well, but you’ve hit the deadline and feel like you have no choice but to keep working. You can make up a million and one excuses not to ask for an extension, usually starting with, “I shouldn’t have waited this long to start the assignment,” or “I should have planned better.” But you’re a human, and by definition, we make mistakes. Plus, if you crash and burn, you won’t be able to do the work anyway.
Now is the time to take a step back, take a deep breath and check in with yourself. What do you need right now? Are you able to start working on that paper, or do you need to take a long shower?
As I am a student and not a professional, I want to emphasize that there are better sources than this article to help you if you’re in a crisis situation. The university’s Counseling and Psychological Services is a great resource for students on campus at no extra cost. Furthermore, Maryville University put together a great fact sheet that includes hotlines you can call, organizations built to assist people dealing with mental illness and facts about anxiety and depression.
Remember to put yourself first this finals season. You are worth so much more than your grades.
Rylee Gregg is an English and Spanish double major. Reach her at ryleegregg@dailynebraskan.com.