As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines loosen and mask mandates expire to boot, not everyone has the same urgency to return to a pre-pandemic normal.
For the arena of work, the remote shift was an unplanned test of whether some jobs could be done remotely, and many believe it was successful. A survey of full-time workers showed a shifting preference for remote work, citing increased productivity and more flexibility.
A hybrid system of remote and in-person work is the best of both worlds, embracing the benefits of remote work while not abandoning the workplace entirely.
Businesses are doing away with policies designed to promote social distancing, putting discussions about the future of remote work into question. Some folks want to see a full return to offices, while others question the need to be in person if the job can be handled from home.
A particularly interesting approach to handling this is a hybrid model which would include a mixture of in-person and remote work. While the general idea is a three to two day split between remote and on-site, every approach would likely be different to account for factors such as the type of work and personal preference.
Even though remote work was born out of necessity, many remote workers have seen unexpected benefits from being able to work from home.
Whereas in-person work requires a commute, remote work has allowed for greater flexibility. In 2019, the average one-way commute to work was roughly 27 minutes. By working remotely, that’s almost an hour a day that can be put toward anything else. Every prevented commute also reduces traffic congestion during busy times. Less in-person workers creates less demand for wider roads.
While not the original intention, remote work has an effect on emotional well-being. Remote workers during the pandemic reported being happier, with almost one in two respondents even willing to take a pay cut if they could continue remote work after the pandemic.
Remote work is also more people-centered. The office is not necessarily one size fits all. Lack of representation in senior management puts certain groups at a disadvantage, including single parents who can’t dedicate the same amount of on-site time as their counterparts, and folks with disabilities who are just as able to do the work, but face constant barriers to accessible accommodations in the office.
The shift to online allows work to be judged based on quality and consistency as opposed to the face behind it.
As appealing as a full remote schedule may be, working fully off-site has its own caveats.
Organizations need a working means of quick and efficient communication to function, and there’s little question that in-person work is better for communication and training.
Full remote work is especially difficult for younger workers who are unfamiliar with the company or industry, making it hard to learn or feel included.
While remote workers tend to be happier and more productive, there is a very real risk of burnout. A lack of communication, clear work-life divide and time pressures were shown to be contributing factors.
Moreover, what’s gained in productivity is often lost through less socialization and creativity that comes through serendipitous interactions with people.
Hybrid systems allow the benefits of remote work to continue, increasing flexibility without communication and collaboration having to take a hit. Collaborative work or tasks better suited for the office can be done on-site, while the rest can be taken care of remotely.
They are also cost effective, saving both employers and employees money through reduced need for necessities such as office space, commutes and parking spaces.
Obviously, not all jobs can be conducted remotely, or even through a hybrid system. Jobs where physical activity or fixed equipment are necessary, such as food, construction and lab work can’t really be done remotely.
Even so, as of last September, around 45% of full-time employees in the US had been working remotely either full- or part-time.
In the full-time workers survey, one in three respondents said they would quit their current jobs if they were not able to work remotely going forward. Employers that pushed to bring workers back to the office full-time are finding that employees weren’t bluffing. While the office isn’t going away anytime soon, if employers don’t adapt, their employees will.
CDC guidelines come and go, but the unexpected positives of shifting to remote work doesn’t necessarily have to. A hybrid model of work is the logical choice for both employees and employers in virtually every arena.
Ben Lampman is a junior Journalism major. Reach him at benlampman@dailynebraskan.com.