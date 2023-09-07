Growing up, there’s an expectation for boys to express a traditional masculinity, with sports and dinosaurs plastered on anything and everything. Girls endure the opposite, with frilly dresses and baby dolls.
Personally, I was more effeminate than I could’ve understood at that age. I loved anything to do with the arts and couldn’t care less for sports. Because of this, society deemed I must be gay. This assertion on my identity was not only confusing, but it felt like an attack. I was handed a label I felt I had to deny.
These days, there’s more labels circulating in our social sphere to describe similar identities. From bisexual to nonbinary, there’s a myriad of ways to express your sexuality or gender identity. While these labels can be useful, they can do more harm than good.
Categorizing sexuality creates standards that can isolate queer people. For example, bisexual women are told they’re straight if they’re in a relationship with a man. Despite their attraction to both men and women, their bisexuality is invalidated because they’re not with a woman at that time.
This is known as bi-erasure, or denying the legitimacy of someone’s bisexuality. This issue wouldn’t be present if not for label culture. Queer people find that they can’t seem to perform their identities well enough for other people to validate them.
Nonbinary people experience a similar reality, often receiving criticism for leaning too far masculine or feminine. The idea that nonbinary people must demonstrate a certain level of androgyny to be validated in their identity is harmful. This ideology deeply pains many nonbinary people, worsening their gender dysphoria.
Aside from hurting queer people, these labels can deter others from exploring the LGBTQ+ community. Questioning individuals might feel uncomfortable picking a label because of its associated stereotypes.
Many people newly discovering their identity find it stressful to understand exactly what they are. Some have described these labels they can’t seem to fit into as “rules” they feel bound to.
Sadly, stereotypes around gay and bisexual men posit their masculinity as inferior to that of straight men. It can seem like men would have to pick between being queer or masculine.
This stigma can deter men from accepting their sexuality.
Categorizing our identities and preferences can halt experimentation and learning more about ourselves. These labels create divides that prevent individuals from finding commonalities with other queer people. This only pushes us back into boxes that queer liberation was intended to break free from.
Being openly and comfortably LGBTQ+ should allow us to live without concern of what molds we fit; it should let us unapologetically express ourselves.
For some people, labels are important for validating their identity. Labels shouldn’t be abolished, but if we can accept open-minded ideologies toward queerness, then more people may feel comfortable in their identities.
Sexuality and gender identity does not have to align with previous norms. Ultimately, we should respect however people identify, specific terms or not. Though, a move toward a general queerness could invite many more people to explore themselves without feeling the pressure to find the right label.
Turner Wittstruck is a junior broadcasting media production and ADPR double major. Reach him at turnerwittstruck@dailynebraskan.com.