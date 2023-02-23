Almost everyone enjoys music, and many are often looking to expand their music taste. However, I have noticed that people typically only listen to songs that are in their first language. I think there is value in music that is outside of the languages you already know, and people should take more time to listen to music that isn't in their first language.
There are lots of different languages in this world, which means there are lots of different kinds of music. When you don't listen to music outside of your first language, you're missing out on a whole new sphere of music you might really enjoy. For example, Spanish – particularly in Latin America – has lots of different styles of music that aren't applicable to English. My favorites include styles such as Cumbia, Bachata and Banda.
Music is a huge part of many cultural traditions and celebrations. Oftentimes music can have important origins or cultural lessons. Listening to music outside of your first language can expose you to a vast variety of cultural spheres. In Spanish styles such as Banda and Mariachi, an expression of joy, often called “grito” or “shout,” can be heard often. This is something fairly unique to Spanish styles.
I think the most obvious benefit of listening to music in different languages is that it can help you gain fluency in a different language. When you listen to native speakers, you get to hear their pronunciations, meaning that the knowledge you gain is more accurate. This is a type of immersion-based learning method, similar to what language learning programs such as Rosetta Stone use.
Music can be easy to memorize since it tends to be more entertaining. Usually you can also search up side-by-side translations of the music to follow along. Not to mention, unlike many language classes and programs, it's typically completely free.
Listening to music outside of your native tongue can help you learn in more ways than just language. Lots of people enjoy listening to music while completing homework but often find it hard to listen to music that isn't purely instrumental. I have found that listening to songs in a language you don't understand tends to be less conflicting since I am not nearly as focused on the lyrics of the song. I find it easier to do writing assignments especially, since the words I am writing down don't conflict with the words I am hearing.
None of this matters though if someone simply can’t enjoy music they can’t understand. I think oftentimes when people say this, they really just haven't found music in another language that they enjoy. It's likely they have not explored how diverse the genres within each language can be because they have predisposed themselves to believing that it can't possibly be enjoyed.
But, it's nearly impossible to say we listen to music purely for the lyrics. We listen to music because we enjoy the variety of beats, instruments and singing styles used. If it was really true that we listen to music for the lyrical aspect, everyone's top songs would be recordings of spoken poetry.
People like to be comfortable. Listening to music outside of one's own language and culture can definitely create some discomfort. It can be hard to listen to something so unfamiliar, but it's important to break down this wall of discomfort because other languages and cultures do exist. Don’t let a language barrier prevent you from enjoying the music for what it really is: enjoyable.
Carmela Rigatuso is a freshman ethnic studies and biology double major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.