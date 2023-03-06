Sorry, what was that? What did you say? I need to focus!
When it comes to paying attention, it seems as if our attention spans are out of whack, and focusing for extended periods of time has become harder. I don't know anyone who can study for hours on end without checking their phone every 15-20 minutes out of habit. I fell victim to this because while writing this article, I checked my phone a couple of times before it was finished.
In life, it feels as if our brains tend to multitask even when we are focusing on a single thing. I do this every day. It starts with thinking about one thing and ending up on a tangent. It hadn't been brought to my attention until recently when I noticed I was not able to focus for longer than 30 minutes while studying for an exam.
After noticing my own attention span, I began to see how I and others focus on the things around us. I found that a lot of people have a short attention span when it comes to listening and focusing on everyday tasks, which became frightening and makes me wonder how detrimental this could be to a person. A declining attention span can lead us to miss important details, not complete tasks that need to be done quickly and can even be harmful to our relationships with those around us.
Longer attention spans are critical in modern society. Life is busy, yet a strong attention span is a significant factor in success for all generations.
One factor that plays into a decreasing attention span is technology. Technology has decreased our attention spans and interfered with our ability to focus, leading to a tendency to constantly check our phones or scroll through social media out of habit. In a busy world, strengthening our attention spans can make our lives easier.
Since most of my friends got their first phones, they have also been consistent at every friend gathering, meaning that most of our time spent together is on our phones. Which, on many occasions, has led my friends and I to say, "Wait, what did you say?" during a conversation.
It's not just my friends that I have seen this with, but also with my parents — who say I am on my technology more often than them — who can't talk and be on their phones at the same time.
People have followed and applauded trends for years, and modern-day social media apps have glorified these trends quicker and for larger audiences. The fast pace of what's "in" at a set moment in time has played into the idea of our attention moving quickly and producing shorter spans. While apps like TikTok are probably here to stay, taking breaks from social media may be helpful with attentiveness.
Our relationships can also be harmed by a shorter attention span because we have a hard time focusing on something someone is sharing or because we are constantly thinking about multiple things, and we forget details that someone shared.
This has happened constantly in my life with my family and friends. Not because I simply don't care enough to listen to everything being shared, but because my mind travels to different things in a person's story that I miss points they have made. It's not like a switch can be flipped and you can focus on the story itself, but making the effort to put away distractions so that you give them your full attention is a must. This could be putting technology away and giving someone your utmost mind power to truly pay attention to whatever they have to say.
It may not seem like such a problem at times, but a shorter attention span can be especially challenging for college students when it comes to getting our degrees. Sitting down to do homework or studying for a big exam can be stressful enough, but a shorter attention span just adds to the stress. It becomes important that we take a break from technology in order to give our brains a break and for our minds to focus on one thing at a time.
There are many ways to help stay focused in situations, such as in a conversation where one can practice attentive listening, which promotes "whole body listening" and listening without interrupting. One can also exercise or read, which help promote cognitive control. If you struggle to pay attention in class, try chewing gum, drinking water and keeping yourself engaged by asking questions or adding to class discussions.
Paying attention may not be as simple as what I previously stated because a lot of time, one's lack of an attention span is caused by psychological and physical conditions. Talking to your doctor and finding what course of action would work best for you is probably the best way to aid your attention span in the case of psychological and physical conditions or even if nothing else works.
In a world where we basically have the universe at the touch of our hands, shortening our time using technology can feel almost impossible. However, our attention spans are an important factor in our lives that needs to be healed in order to continue living our busy days. Doing our best to strengthen our attention spans will only do us good and help us with everyday tasks and duties.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR double major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.