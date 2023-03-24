Zoos have been around for almost 300 years, educating and capturing many people's minds. The first ever zoo created, the Schloss Schönbrunn Zoo, was established in 1752 in Vienna. Since then, zoos worldwide have become favorable attractions for many people I know.
I adored the zoo growing up. For my younger self, it was mind-blowing to see a wide variety of animals in real life after only reading about them or seeing them on television. For as long as I can remember, zoos were locations for birthday parties, field trips and summer outings. They were places for fun but also a place where I got to interact and learn about animals that I didn't know much about.
There are many great things about zoos, but I consider what zoos are like from a new perspective: the animal's perspective. After approaching zoos in a new way, I think that it is time for people to change their perception of zoo animals from attractions to actual living creatures.
Imagine what it would be like for people to watch you for hours on end. Being watched like that would freak me out, as I think it would others. However, conservation psychologist Susan Clayton said that she notices that a majority of zoo goers will imagine themselves in the animals' place. If we consider this, it might allow us to empathize with these animals and do better at enriching and protecting them as if it were us in those enclosures.
When it comes to enrichment, the main idea is to keep the animals from getting bored or becoming stressed. I know how easily I get bored or lonely without human contact, so putting ourselves in zoo animals' position allows us to see the need for them to have activities to do.
Zoos could enrich animals by adding new features to their enclosures to allow them to immerse themselves in new activities, simulating hunting or searching for their food rather than giving it to the animals and providing them companionship.
I think society views putting animals such as dogs and cats in cages for long periods of time as morally and ethically wrong. I always hear people questioning why a person should have such an animal if the person is not willing to take proper care of it and provide space. When it comes to zoos, shouldn't this be the same case?
Evidence shows that carnivorous animals living in captivity, who naturally survive in wide-ranging land, are more likely to show negative effects while living in these spaces. These animals, who naturally roam larger areas, tend to have a high pacing rate while in smaller enclosures that aren't suitably fit for them. Therefore, I feel that it is essential that zoos provide enough space for animals to live their best lives.
On top of giving necessary space for an animal, I think it is also imperative that zoos make adaptations – like the Denver Zoo or Smithsonian National Zoo did – to animal habitats depending on the weather.
The Smithsonian National Zoo knows that their animals have different tolerances to temperatures, so when the snow comes, the zoo ensures the animals have what they need. The zoo incorporated heated spaces to melt away ice to prevent slippage for animals not accustomed to it, provided heated rock dens for lions and tigers and gave the flamingos a heated pool to enjoy — all things we all would enjoy in similar weather.
For animals that are native to lands that are not accustomed to weather conditions such as snow, putting the animals in indoor enclosures and not providing what could be necessary to survive for them feels morally wrong. If we were put into an environment we weren’t familiar with, we would want to ensure that we have everything we needed to survive. This should be the same for zoo animals.
There are a lot of zoos that do all these things, but there are others that are merely attractions for bringing in a profit. The Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” gave insight into roadside zoos — which often promote dangerous interactions between animals and people — and showed the inadequate conditions of animals living in such facilities. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, known as PETA, considers roadside zoos to be deceptive ploys that thrive on tourism. Here are some roadside zoos to avoid.
Instead of promoting roadside zoos, visit animal sanctuaries that make the effort to provide for them. The United States has hundreds of sanctuaries across the nation that promote the welfare of these animals by not exploiting them but allowing them to live their lives. Most sanctuaries do not breed, sell, capture or buy animals but instead care for animals that can no longer survive in their natural habitat. Here are some sanctuaries in the United States that you should visit.
While the excitement of going to the zoo and getting to see exotic animals in person can cloud our judgment, the importance of providing animals with essentials outweighs anything that anyone could gain from them.
Putting ourselves in the animal’s position allows us to understand their needs and see the many negatives of being in captivity. By providing animals with enrichments and space and knowing which animal attractions to avoid, we can do our part in helping them. Zoos are meant to be fun, but we also need to advocate for animals and know what they need to thrive.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR double major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.