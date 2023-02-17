“Well, you don’t look native.”
I feel my mouth open as I am about to let out an incredible sigh of exhaustion. It is usually easy to guess that the people who typically say this the most aren't Native themselves.
Any Native American who isn’t the perfect caramel-complected stereotype that people want us to be can probably relate. It seems like the only Native issue non-Natives care about is the desire to tell us how “not Native” we are.
The bottom line – traditionally speaking – is there is no way to look Native American, and believing so brings harm to our people.
This scenario is just one of many examples where the idea of race and complexion often puts Native Americans into a box. A box that creates a monolith of what it means to be Native, ignoring the needs of individual tribes and nations – not that many people were listening anyway.
First, race itself is a social construct. It has been proven that humans are 99.9% identical on a genetic level. While race is a huge social component and most definitely shouldn't be ignored, it should never serve as a basis to deny someone their heritage.
Genetics aren't clean cut, either. Many people believe that ethnic breakdown splits evenly between your parents, but this occurrence is incredibly rare. It is typical to end up getting more or less genes from an ethnicity than you “should,” and within these genetics are the basis for skin, hair, eye color and other physical attributes of race. While Native Americans can look similar if grouped by region, we also have individuals with outlying complexions, just as any ethnicity does.
Many Native Americans do have different genetic makeups but not always by choice. Many Native American women were raped by colonizers, creating children who have fewer Native genes. Additionally, Native women were often forcibly sterilized, not being able to conceive children at all.
Being Native American is about lineage and is reinforced by active participation in culture. Ancestors don’t stop watching over you just because you don’t “look Native.”
Unfortunately, some contemporary Native American tribes have given into the idea of blood quantum as a result of long-term assimilation. Because many Natives are often mixed with other ethnicities or other tribes, they don’t have enough “blood” to enroll into a tribe and receive reparations for the generational trauma they have experienced. While some tribes have switched to using lineal connection to determine enrollment status — not all tribes have adopted this.
These same individuals begin to disappear as Native in census records. Despite their cultural and familial connections to generations of Native American ancestry, societal shame can push them to no longer identify as such. This contributes to a paper genocide and kills Native American culture as it is prevented from being passed down to younger generations.
Knowing this, it is unbelievable that someone would tell a Native that they aren't Native, regardless of their complexion, when that person is only differently complected because of the area their ancestors inhabited or the rape their maternal line endured or the fact that one of their parents may have chosen to love someone who isn’t also Native.
A non-Native could never possibly see how the love a Native American has for their culture ruminates around them. A non-Native could never possibly see the thousands of ancestors that love and protect Native American individuals each day. All you see is a body with skin, eyes and hair, which will all decompose to join the soil. Something so temporary and physical could never possibly embody what it means to be a Native American.
Carmela Rigatuso is a freshman ethnic studies and biology double major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.