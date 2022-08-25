Of all the storylines for the Nebraska football team’s trip to Ireland to face Northwestern this weekend, the ones that lean into the international nature of the competition have interested me the most.
I had the opportunity to travel internationally for seven weeks this summer — my first time overseas — and saw how the seemingly mundane can be interpreted, quite hilariously sometimes, as something foreign and unique.
A college football game between Nebraska and Northwestern, two of the Big Ten West’s bottom feeders in 2021, would hardly garner attention outside of Lincoln and Evanston, Illinois on a typical Saturday. Instead, Dublin, Ireland will become the center of the college football universe as the teams take part in the only matchup between two Power Five opponents this weekend.
Naturally, I was curious to hear what the Irish think of all of this. It seemed as though I had found the perfect article, which was beginning to pick up some media attention and quote tweets from prominent Nebraska profiles.
It was titled “Irish fans set for the full college football experience as notorious Nebraska Cornhuskers come to town,” and you can read it here if you haven’t already.
The subhead read, “Nebraska’s ruthless college football institution have a reputation in the US for often doing the wrong thing when it matters most.”
At this point, I was buckling in for another recap of the “best 3-9 team ever,” highlighting the untimely turnovers, special teams blunders and one score losses that plummeted Nebraska toward the bottom of the Big Ten standings in 2021. With a touch of Irish wit, the article had the potential to be an exceptionally humorous bit.
But instead, the writer had something else in mind. The article was an all-out assault on the moral lapses and scandals that have plagued the Cornhusker football program, going all the way back to the Lawrence Phillips incident in 1995 while head coach Scott Frost was the quarterback at Nebraska.
The article also references running back Maurice Washington’s felony charges, the program’s NCAA countable coaches violation, an insensitive rape comment from new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple while at the University of Massachusetts, offensive analyst Ron Brown’s stance on homosexuality and fans calling on players to be lynched after they refused to stand for the national anthem.
Unfortunately, all of these stories are true. But perhaps what is most unfortunate of all is that these types of stories are not uncommon in college football.
If the author were interested, he would have been able to write a hit piece on how horrible the Northwestern Wildcats football program is as well.
After all, they have a cheerleader who sued the school over drunk fans who groped her and had four players indicted in a gambling scandal in 1998.
And then there are the teams better known as notorious in the American college football landscape, such as the 2008 national champions, the Florida Gators. Since then, 41 members from the title team have been arrested.
If that wasn’t enough, it is not as though Irish sports have been squeaky clean either. A simple Duck Duck Go search reveals an Irish match fixing scandal, a loan scandal that resulted in the entire Irish football governing board stepping down and an Irish football star caught directing an illegal dog fighting club.
My point is not to drag any of these teams, but rather to prove that it is not particularly difficult to find issues with any sports team, especially when there is big money involved.
The Irish Times writer did not accurately reflect the character of Nebraska football and what it means to American college football fans. I do not deny the bad, but there was no mention of Nebraska’s sellout streak or Nebraska’s reputation as having the most friendly fans in the country.
The team itself has helped raise money for pediatric brain cancer research through the Nebraska Football Road Race while the athletic department boasts the most CoSida Academic All-Americans in all of Division I, just ahead of Stanford and Notre Dame.
If you want to talk about the character of Nebraska football, the story is not complete without some mention of those details.
On the other hand, the article’s main point that Nebraska often does what is best for the team instead of what is morally right should not be dismissed entirely. The normalization of scandal in all kinds of teams is somewhat of a wake-up call — at least it was for me — about how such atrocities are easily dismissed in the name of winning.
That’s not a problem that can be fixed before Saturday’s kickoff in Dublin, but if these scandals are merely viewed as public relations issues and not real, human tragedies, the issue will only become worse.
It is also important that one article from the Irish Times — written by an author based in New York, no less — does not cloud an American understanding of Irish sentiment toward the game of football.
Legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne’s 1985 book is titled “More than Winning,” and that’s precisely the kind of mentality the Nebraska Cornhuskers need to build a program culture with strong moral character.
At the same time, the fastest way to win the hearts and minds of Irish fans this weekend is with a resounding victory.
I don’t think too many Husker fans would mind either.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.