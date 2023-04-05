You’ll find one at Lincoln High. And in Waverly. And Beatrice. And Ashland. And even out in the small town of Cody, Nebraska, deep in the sandhills — population 154.
But the University of Nebraska-Lincoln athletic department, with its multi-million dollar budget, is unable to come up with the funds to make it happen.
I am referring to an outdoor track with seating for the general public to come watch a track meet.
It may not seem like a high bar — no high jump pun intended — but then again, how could one expect UNL to compete with Class D high schools across the state when it comes to athletic facilities?
Don’t get me wrong, the existing athletic facilities at Nebraska are incredible. The Devaney Center indoor track is top notch, and it hosts high-profile indoor meets each season.
The Lewis Training Table dining hall, Hawks Championship Center and study areas inside Memorial Stadium are also impressive, and they are about to get even better when the new facility opens in the near future.
The outdoor track just north of the Devaney Center is also new, and the track team began practice there last spring. The track surface and training areas are top-notch, but that’s all there is for now.
The original construction plan called for a $16.5 million track facility with enough amenities to host conference and national championship events.
That long-term thinking is appreciated, but it has come at the expense of opportunities for current student-athletes, since the project has since stalled out due to a lack of funds.
There is a fundraising effort ongoing to complete the track, but the track is not expected to be completed solely through the athletic department’s existing budget. It is uncertain when construction will resume.
Nebraska could at least manage to put up a few bleachers to match the average high school in the state and be able to host home track meets in the meantime, but the focus on “going B1G” is making it challenging for current student-athletes.
This year’s outdoor track schedule includes trips to Texas, Arizona, Baylor, Drake and Kansas State before the conference, regional and national championships.
Most of these locations require travel by plane, and the university is limited in the number of athletes that can go on these trips. That is understandable, but the athletes that are unable to make the travel team have no opportunities to compete at home meets, which severely hurts the development of athletes in the program.
The Husker track program has a long track record — again, no pun intended — of success, including 73 conference team titles in the last 43 years. Yes, you read that right: 73 conference team titles including men and women in both indoor and outdoor.
This winter, the Husker men finished eighth in the nation at the indoor championships, while the women finished 14th.
For such a storied program to lack a home facility is disappointing – even if it is only indefinitely temporary. Yes, that is an oxymoron.
Nebraska’s track program may not be a revenue sport, but it does contribute to the reputation of the university.
The athletes have done their part, and it is time for their home facility to reflect their success instead of countering it.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.