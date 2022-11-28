I feel tempted to abandon all motivation as I careen toward the end of the semester. My workload is increasing, but the gravitational pull of my bed seems to get stronger by the day.
The day after Thanksgiving, I emerged from my post-feast hibernation dazed and bloated. A greasy mist seemed to hang over all of reality. Yet, as I pondered the option of giving up all discipline, a realization dawned on me from the heavens: coasting through finals and sleeping through winter break would most likely make me feel miserable heading into the spring semester. On the other hand, if I remained active through finals week and even during the six-week break between semesters, I would be in a much better place mentally and physically.
Seasonal depression is a beast. With the sun going down at 5 p.m. every night, college students end up spending much of their time in the dark.
This decrease in sunlight can cause actual chemical changes in your brain that lead to symptoms of depression. A few of these symptoms are drowsiness, irritability, social withdrawal and feelings of hopelessness. All of these things can get in the way of taking full advantage of a break from school.
Fortunately, there are many things that you can do to counterbalance the dreariness of winter.
One of the most important ways to take care of yourself is regular physical exercise. Studies show that doing just 30 minutes of exercise between three and five times a week can greatly improve your sense of well-being. This habit releases floods of “feel-good endorphins” that make life seem a little less desperate.
The effect of exercise on your mental health can even be as powerful as taking antidepressants in some cases. Sticking with it long enough encourages development of the hippocampus, a part of the brain associated with mood regulation.
But your mental health is not the only thing at risk over the winter.
More time spent indoors as well as cold, dry winter air can contribute to increases in many diseases. Not only that, but people tend to be moving around less, as well as overeating during the holidays, which coincides with weight gain globally.
As someone who does not want to miss out on stuffing my face at family gatherings — but who also wants to remain somewhat healthy — I decided to ramp up my workout routine during this time of overconsumption.
It is no secret that exercise helps with weight management — if that is your goal — but it may also improve your ability to fight off diseases as well as many other serious problems down the road.
If you set and reach an exercise goal this December, that can be a huge confidence booster going into 2023 and the next semester. This will not only benefit you physically, but you can also use the feeling of confidence gained from regular exercise to help develop academic, social or even spiritual habits.
We all know how difficult it can be to set and stick to a New Year’s resolution. Maybe what you need is a running start. The momentum of a rigorous workout routine can carry you forward to create even more healthy habits in the future.
Please don’t think that I am advising you not to relax and enjoy your time off from school. College is stressful, and you should take advantage of breaks when you get them.
An exercise routine doesn’t need to be anything in particular. Whatever it is, your routine should not be something that prevents you from doing other things you love and having some lazy time just for you.
Don’t torture yourself. Pick something that you enjoy to get your heart rate up; it really can be as simple as that. The goal doesn’t need to be winning a marathon. It is great to be challenged and work toward a sense of accomplishment, but if you find yourself cursing your god while doing it, you may be putting too much pressure on yourself.
With that in mind, I have decided to run a mile every day between Thanksgiving and Christmas. I have a bitter history with running, but I have long wanted to be in the habit of doing it, and a mile is an achievable distance for me.
I invite you to set a similar goal for yourself and stick to it. We will enter 2023 together like glittering champions ready to take on a year of excitement and growth. Join the revolution of buff, enlightened gurus taking over the world. Take the first step by making yourself a new winter workout routine today.
Will Cook is a junior philosophy and journalism major. Reach him at williamcook@dailynebraskan.com.