It’s a beautiful April day, and you wake up to see the sun shining and the birds chirping. The weather app shows a high of 75 degrees.
Ecstatic, you run to your closet and rummage around, pulling out your favorite tank top from last summer. But, when you put it on, your stomach drops. Instead of the boost of confidence you were hoping for, you’re filled with dread instead. You grimace and pull on a hoodie instead, glee of a nice day all but forgotten.
A lot of people look forward to summer, but just as many dread it for the same reasons. As the weather gets warmer we start to shed our winter layers in favor of shorts and t-shirts. This can be an opportunity to show off the body you worked so hard for over the summer, yes, but if you’re as modest as I am, it can feel like a crushing expectation instead.
Thus, the concept of the ‘summer body’ comes into play. Naturally, we want to show everyone that we didn’t spend our winter eating ice cream by the quart and binge-watching the new season of “Bridgerton.” However, not having the body you’ve always wanted doesn’t mean the winter has been wasted.
Expectations of what your body should look like as we emerge from our winter hibernation can cause people to compare themselves to this impossible standard. When you don’t look like the models you see online, the feeling of inadequacy has a strong tendency to make people feel worse about themselves.
Body standards differ for people of every gender as well. Historically, men are expected to be more muscular, especially with regards to upper-body strength. According to this study, men reported peak body dissatisfaction, most frequently in the summer. For women, the ideal body type has shifted greatly over the ages, but size is a common concern.
What’s important to remember is that ‘healthy' looks different for every person. Body types come in all shapes and sizes, so we shouldn’t have to compare ourselves to a body that isn’t realistic for us to achieve.
What’s more, lots of people attempt a tan in hopes of looking like they spent their winter adventuring outdoors instead of sitting on the couch. While we might covet that effortlessly sun-kissed skin, not everyone can, and more health-minded people will point out that the UV exposure isn’t great for your skin and long-term well-being.
All these factors can lead people to focus on the wrong things and develop unhealthy habits. This can look like working out an unhealthy amount or with negative motivators, restricting food or losing healthy weight.
Another potential effect of this anxiety can appear in the form of avoiding events that you previously looked forward to due to fear of judgment or how people might perceive you. It can be a form of instant gratification to get that stressor off your plate, but it’s usually worse in the long run, and it can lead to missing out on important events.
Personally, my weight has remained within a healthy range for as long as I can remember, but it continues to be something I’m concerned about. I don’t always like how tall I am because I feel like I take up too much space or I’m too lanky and clumsy. My point in saying this is to emphasize that body image is something everyone struggles with at one point or another, and that’s perfectly valid.
While I am not a health professional, I always preach that you have to work on loving yourself first. You can couple this with making a calculated lifestyle change, but you have to do the internal work in order to develop a healthy relationship with your body.
While it’s tempting to focus on the numbers you see on the scale or how defined your muscles are, there are other things you can do to improve your body image or help others who may be struggling. It’s absolutely essential that you have a support system in your corner to hype you up when you’re feeling down about yourself. Get rid of the sarcastic comments on others’ weight or clothing choices and try to listen to their concerns instead. In the current age of social media, watch how you conduct yourself online, keep your comments supportive and curate your feed so that you’re consuming positive content.
Some argue that the concept of the summer body can be a positive thing because it creates a goal for people to work toward. If the idea of getting yourself ready for summer motivates you to make healthier choices in your life, then by all means, go for it! However, it shouldn’t be a stressor as we come into swimsuit season.
As Nebraska settles into a more consistent pattern of warm weather, get ready for summer in the ways that matter: Finish school strong and make plans to make the most of the warm weather in ways that make you happy and confident in yourself.
Rylee Gregg is a freshman English and Spanish double major. Reach her at ryleegregg@dailynebraskan.com.