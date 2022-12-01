I didn't start drinking coffee until the end of my senior year of high school. Don't get me wrong, I was your typical coffee chain fanatic. I loved getting refreshers, chai tea, red bull infusions, etc. However, when I came to college, my true coffee addiction began. I hadn’t liked the taste of coffee whenever I tried my mother's drinks years earlier, but after a year in Nebraska, it grew on me.
Coffee became a daily routine. I get one to two cups a day just because I love the taste, and I feel the caffeine gets me through the day. There are many benefits to drinking coffee — it can help you live longer by decreasing your chances of getting diseases. However, many drinks offered to coffee lovers are very sugary and not very healthy. Coffee drinkers should rethink their drink choices and choose healthier alternatives to get the full benefits of their beverage.
Coffee has a lot of antioxidants, which are good for the body when it comes to fighting off disease. Studies have shown that drinking coffee has been shown to reduce Type 2 diabetes; people who drank more than one cup a day over a four-year period were shown to have an 11% lower risk when it came to developing the disease. Even further, the study showed that those who decreased their coffee consumption increased their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 17%.
This doesn't mean that if you don't drink coffee, you are going to get diabetes, because there are other factors that can play into decreasing your risk, such as diet and exercise. Coffee is just another aspect that can decrease your risk of the disease, which is great for people like me who drink a lot of it.
When it comes to getting the benefits of coffee, one needs to consider the type of coffee they are consuming. Black coffee is typically the kind that benefits your health, but most people don't drink their coffee black. Finding ways to make your coffee less sugary and milky are important when it comes to getting the most nourishment out of your drink.
There are many ways to change the way you drink your coffee. As someone who, when they first began to drink coffee, wanted to get rid of the coffee taste, sweetening it up and adding flavors was the best way. However, this adds sugars and substances that aren't entirely the best for our bodies, and we’re not getting the benefits of the coffee itself.
You can substitute sugary flavors into your coffee by adding natural sweeteners such as Stevia, agave nectar, honey, maple syrup, molasses or coconut sugar. When I go to Starbucks, I use sugar-free vanilla as a flavor that tastes the same as normal vanilla. With that being said, I am not saying that you’re going to die if you don’t drink black coffee, I am saying that you should be trying to change up your sweet drink with alternatives.
Another way to switch your coffee consumption from sugary goodness to black coffee is to slowly add darker coffee into your life. I used to despise the taste of coffee, but now it is one of my favorite drinks to get. I think that coffee is a taste that you will learn to like, and while it isn't for everyone, it can be slowly enjoyed. Over the course of this past year, while I slowly crept into being a coffee drinker, I had to try new things to see what I liked and didn't.
While you won't see me drinking plain black coffee for ages, I made choices that gave me what I wanted while cutting out what I didn’t need. Cold brews are one of my favorites because I get the black, brewed coffee with a top of sweet cream that balances the flavors and gives me a mindblowing taste, without excessive sugar.
My go-to drinks are a salted caramel cold brew, vanilla sweet cream cold brew or an iced honey almond milk flat white from Starbucks. My Dunkin' favorite is an iced almond milk latte with two pumps of french vanilla. I like to switch up my coffee depending on what I am feeling, but I will always order what sounds good to me because I will not limit myself to solely drinking black coffee. I don't think limiting your coffee drinks is always fun, but I do think you should make an effort to make healthier coffee choices.
Some people don't drink coffee at all because it has caffeine in it. Caffeine can cause people negative symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia and headaches. Thankfully, there are other ways to get the benefits that coffee provides, such as pomegranates, spinach, pumpkin and many fruits. However, if you do like coffee and don't get any reactions from the caffeine, it is a great source of the antioxidants that your body needs.
Coffee is great for your body and is helpful with getting people through their days, but when it comes to the kind of drink, it is important to remember what is in it. There are many ways to make your beverage healthier or get you to the point where you actually enjoy the taste of coffee. Coffee should be something you look forward to, not something you despise, so finding what you like is what matters.
