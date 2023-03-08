If someone had written this article three years ago, I would likely have $3,000 more in my bank account today.
Instead, I spent sophomore year living in the Parkhaus Apartments downtown — paying $645 each month for rent. And that doesn’t include the $80 monthly parking fee, which I paid once I had a car for the spring semester.
But don’t get me wrong, my time at Parkhaus was great.
The location, near 13th and Q Streets, was perfect for walking to class and visiting Chipotle and Blaze Pizza. The unit itself was modern, with fresh paint, up-to-date appliances and enough space for an average college student. The view from the rooftop patio was about as good as it gets in Nebraska, especially at sunset.
Best of all, it was cheaper than the traditional-style dorm I lived in the previous year.
This surprised me, given that my Parkhaus four-bedroom apartment was listed at 1,118 square feet, while my dorm in Schramm Hall – which I shared with another roommate — was less than 215 square feet.
I had never paid monthly rent until my sophomore year of college, so I assumed I was getting a good deal. Compared to other downtown apartments, Parkhaus’ prices were comparable, and I found its location to be more convenient than Latitude or 8N Lofts.
It seemed that my roommates and I had made a logical choice.
I imagine several thousand University of Nebraska-Lincoln students about to sign a lease at a downtown student apartment feel the same way right now. And while they are making a better financial decision than returning to a dorm for another year, I believe there are much better options out there.
If I could offer one piece of advice to students looking for off-campus housing for the first time, it would be to consider renting houses in neighborhoods near UNL and saving several thousand dollars over the course of the lease.
As you have probably gathered, I no longer live in a downtown student apartment.
Now, I live in a house in the North Bottoms neighborhood, paying about half the rent I had at Parkhaus. Even after factoring in the cost of utilities, I still pay several hundred dollars less each month.
It may be hard to convince some people that my small house in the Bottoms is better than the shiny new apartments that make up Lincoln’s skyline, but I don’t have to. I simply have to make the case that the two housing options are at least equivalent. The extra money in your pocket at the end of each month will make the rest of the argument.
The price comparison does not only apply to Parkhaus and the North Bottoms but to nearly every downtown apartment and houses in most neighborhoods surrounding downtown.
The cheapest apartment at Latitude is listed at $629, Academy at $655 and LivRed at $685 — and these are each per-bed prices in four bedroom apartments. Most apartments go for upwards of $700, and this does not include additional parking fees in downtown garages.
On the other hand, most of the four bedroom homes for rent near UNL’s campus go for under $2,000. Split four ways, rent is less than $500 and in many cases, much cheaper than that.
It is important to look at utility costs and other fees when comparing prices, but in nearly every comparison I’ve done, downtown student apartments end up being more expensive.
Some may still claim that the location of downtown apartments makes up for the price discrepancy, but as a UNL student I do not believe that living downtown is really that much better.
For example, residents are instructed to park on the seventh floor of the garage at Parkhaus, which means that any time you’re in a hurry to get somewhere, you have to maneuver through seven floors of the parking garage before you’re out of the building.
Even then, you must navigate one way streets to get to your destination, which can make a one mile trip much longer than it looks on a map.
Others may have concerns about living in a neighborhood like the North Bottoms because of its reputation of crazy college students throwing ragers at all hours of the night, but in my experience, apartments are much worse when it comes to noise.
If your next door neighbor throws a party in the Bottoms, there’s more than a thin wall between you and them. At Parkhaus, I had to fall asleep to some questionable playlist choices from my neighbors dozens of times.
Ultimately, housing decisions are a matter of personal preference, and there is plenty of student demand for downtown apartments. Nearly all of the big names in downtown student living — including Academy, Parkhaus, Latitude, 8N Lofts and LivRed — have been built in the last ten years, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. A new complex — Atmosphere — is currently under construction and is leasing for this fall.
However, you are much better off ignoring the apartment hype and considering off-campus housing in a nearby neighborhood.
And if you do still end up living downtown, at least you’ll have the peace of mind of knowing you considered all the options.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.