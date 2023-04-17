Imagine a world in which all of your ideas are wrong. In this imaginary world, you somehow ended up with political, religious and moral convictions that are completely off-base.
It may seem implausible, and it is. But now consider that there are people in this world who would fervently disagree with you on just about every important issue. They probably think you live in that imaginary world now. Maybe you think that’s the world they live in.
While those are both real possibilities, it is more likely that both of you are a bit too sure of some things. So, how did your worldviews become so diametrically opposed?
One way people end up with this kind of severe opposition is by indiscriminately accepting the ideas of one or more groups that they identify with. Political parties and religions are probably the most recognizable of these groups, but they can also be less fundamental, like fans of a certain movie genre or gym bros.
There is nothing inherently wrong with belonging to identity groups — in fact, it is unavoidable — but I recommend maintaining at least some skepticism toward even the ones in which you feel at home. To the fullest extent possible, try to know exactly what you believe and why.
The goal is to have confidence in your convictions without letting your identity group dictate what they are. Critically examining ideas is hard work, but a willingness to do so will strengthen your point of view and make you more credible.
Human psychology makes use of tools called heuristics, or mental shortcuts, to expedite the thinking process. An example is the availability heuristic, which moves us to make decisions based on how easy it is to bring something to mind. These are necessary for us to function in the world because without them, we would be unable to make all the decisions that make our lives possible. However, they also make us vulnerable to cognitive biases clouding our judgment.
Our default state is to rely on our heuristics to reach conclusions that are close enough to the truth to act on effectively, but this method tends to fail us when we apply it to abstract concepts that are somewhat disconnected from our necessary survival activities.
For example, right or wrong, your stance on abortion is unlikely to disrupt your process as you eat, work and do your homework. If you happen to be wrong, you will not be forced to confront your error just by going about your day, as you would if you had the false belief that dirt is a good source of nutrition for humans.
However, if you have a stance on abortion at all, there are people who think your opinion is just as wrong as thinking that dirt makes good food. For you to be able to communicate with such people about abortion — which is an important topic, even though our views on it don’t get tested very often — you will need to suppress your heuristics and attempt to produce a rationally sound defense of your view.
Since this is not our natural mode of thinking, it takes serious effort. You probably know that if you have ever had to write an argumentative essay. I am keenly aware of it right now, writing this article. But if we hope to convince anyone of our views or be taken seriously in holding them, it is a necessary process.
Allegiance to groups is an easy way to delegate that critical thinking process to other people, but it does not make us effective communicators to people who disagree.
A critically examined stance is not only useful for convincing outsiders either. Blindly agreeing with others’ views does nothing for them or for you, but considering other viewpoints can put members of your own group in better relationships to their own ideas.
It is a good feeling to be seen as solidly in the righteous camp. When we get into a group of like-minded people, it is easy to “yes, and” each other about our shared positions. When I find myself in situations like that, it often seems to result in all of us riling each other up as we revel in the ecstasy of having our beliefs confirmed until we are angry or laughing at people who have the audacity to disagree.
But this style of conversation is completely unproductive. At the end of the discussion, no one has challenged anyone else’s stance, and we spent a lot of time and energy patting each other on the back. On the other hand, if one or several of us had genuinely put forth an alternative position, even just for the sake of argument, we would have been forced to consider what an effective response would look like.
Instead of a consensual shouting match, the conversation would have become a communal version of the critical thinking process I discussed above. Instead of needing to write out our thoughts in essay form, we would be able to test how they work in actual conversation with a simulated debate, thereby strengthening all of our positions at once.
This is where being in an ideological community can actually be a good thing. Everyone can try out different ideas while trusting that they are all close enough on the core issues to have shared goals. Instead of an echo chamber, the group becomes a factory for nuanced thought.
Maybe you don’t really care about convincing others or having firm philosophical groundings for all of your beliefs. That is completely fair because, as I said before, your stance on abstract ethical issues will not interfere in your daily life much.
I still recommend against subscribing wholesale to all of a group’s ideas, though, because to view your group as the special keepers of sacred wisdom is to risk dehumanizing everyone else.
History is full of powerful ideological camps demonizing the outgroup to the point of violence. Medieval Christians burned heretics at the stake. Nazis sent Jews to concentration camps. In case you think we have somehow evolved past such severe division since the 1940s, China is still detaining, enslaving and sterilizing millions of Uyghurs — a mostly Muslim, Turkic-speaking ethnic group —to this day.
We cannot assume that we as Westerners are immune to such ideological hatred. People are always going to disagree, so the solution cannot be to create a monolithic religion or political party that we all support. All too often, we resort to shaming people who disagree with us on things like vaccines, healthcare and gender politics. We instead need to treat people and ideas with respect, making our own stances as strong as we can and arguing them with compassion.
Critical thinking does not require you to turn your back on your group. You can be devoutly religious or a die-hard political activist and still have strong, nuanced positions. It does, however, require you to challenge your heuristics and carefully examine even the ideas that come from the side you trust.
If we all think for ourselves and treat opposing views with charity, we can coexist in a peaceful and harmonious society. We might never definitively discover the whole truth, but we can all struggle toward that goal together.
Will Cook is a junior philosophy and journalism double major. Reach him at williamcook@dailynebraskan.com.