If your pre-programmed response to any question about your college goals is, “I’m just trying to get that piece of paper,” you’re missing the point.
Too often, students look at college as some arbitrary duty they are obligated to fulfill. Pressure from families, peers and society convince us that a degree with our name on it is what makes us viable citizens. Many friends of mine have gotten that message and just want to put their heads down and do their four years.
But college has the potential to be much more valuable than just time served. Get the most out of your time as a student by choosing electives and a minor in which you have a genuine interest.
It is rare in life to have significant time and resources set aside specifically for academic learning. After graduation, chances are you will have to narrow your focus to start building a career, company or family. Once you are on that track, those things will try and eat up your whole life. It will be possible to find time to learn a new skill for your own curiosity’s sake, but it will require much more focus and intention than it would now.
Maybe you can’t wait for that chapter of your life, but slow down and appreciate where you are for a minute. You have access to classes on nearly any topic you could think of and professors who understand the topics deeply.
If you have an area of interest that you’d like to explore, do it now. The barrier for entry is the lowest it will ever be.
Another thing to keep in mind is that you have already committed several years and thousands of dollars to getting an education. The way to get the most value out of your investment is to learn as much as possible.
People have all kinds of goals going into college. There is the allure of getting away from parents, finding yourself, trying new things and getting laid. I have no problem with those things, and college is as good a time as any to do them. But none of them actually require going to school.
The thing that makes college a unique opportunity worth dumping so much time and money into is the chance to grow your mind. Develop your ability to think deeply and critically, collect some cool facts while you’re at it, and you will enter the real world as a well-rounded and productive individual.
The fun thing about minors, electives and the required Achievement-Centered Education courses is that they do not need to have obvious applications to your chosen career path.
Maybe you loved theater in high school but worried about not being taken seriously as a theater major, so you went with something lucrative sounding like actuarial science. There is no need to say some grand farewell to the arts just because you’re putting on your big kid pants.
Get a theater minor, or even just take a class on performance or directing. Maybe that experience will give you some performative edge in the world of corporate finance. Maybe not. However, it will offer you a deeper understanding of the art form, which will enhance your experience of watching and participating in theater for the rest of your life.
The point is that your minor can be entirely for you. You don’t need to impress anyone or find something that will make you buckets of money. Just get a deeper understanding of a part of life that you like to think about.
Of course, college may really be about getting the piece of paper to check employers’ boxes for those who anticipate learning more relevant skills on the job than in college. For those people, a whole minor might just add a semester or two when they could have already graduated.
If that describes you, a minor might not be realistic, but you will still be required to take ACE courses as part of your major. I recommend looking for the ones that might actually interest you as opposed to what sounds easiest. Even though they are required, they could end up being positive experiences that help shape your outlook and give you valuable skills.
College is great for many reasons, but it is uniquely great because it offers a kind of learning unavailable anywhere else. Doing the bare minimum to fill major requirements will give you the smallest possible return on investment. Take the time to explore the options available to you, and then pour yourself into the fields of study that excite you.
A minor is a great way to investigate your passions. Take full advantage of the available resources to become the fullest possible version of yourself when it is time to move on.
Will Cook is a junior philosophy and journalism double major. Reach him at williamcook@dailynebraskan.com.