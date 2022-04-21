Discussing climate change puts a pit in my stomach. I feel nauseated. I feel helpless.
The latest report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the worst they’ve released yet; they are almost certain the Earth will warm beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius – the previous benchmark for preventing catastrophic damage. That is only if we peak our emissions before 2025 and then rapidly decrease them. Even that is not enough. After 2050, we will have to achieve negative emissions or find a way to remove carbon dioxide from our atmosphere to limit the warming.
Do you understand my helpless feeling now?
I try to do my best to reduce my carbon footprint: I always turn off the lights when I leave a room, I walk places instead of driving, I stopped buying fast fashion and I spend time researching sustainable companies when I want to buy something new or try to get it secondhand if I can. I pick up trash when I see it. I walk across campus with a cup just so I know it gets into the recycling bin.
But everything I do feels like it’s not enough. And then a new feeling sets in: guilt. I could be trying harder. I could stop going to big box stores entirely. I could stop driving.
Then, right before I begin to sink into my bed of grief and guilt, one more emotion begins to bubble up. I remember that my carbon footprint is nothing compared to the damage that large corporations and fossil fuel companies have done. I recall that we would not be in such a dire situation if our parents and grandparents hadn’t wanted for stuff so fervently that it didn’t matter how they got it. I realize that others' prosperity will result in our demise.
Now, I am angry.
I and other young people should not be the ones feeling guilty. Individuals — especially of our generation — are not responsible for climate change.
There are many arguments for who is to blame, but the BBC argues the three most prominent are fossil fuel companies, rich people and rich countries. Just 100 fossil fuel producers are responsible for 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions in the last two decades and the richest people consume significantly more energy than the poorest.
The richest countries potentially hold the biggest blame. Twenty-three rich, developed countries are responsible for half of all carbon emissions. The United States easily tops that list. These rich countries failed to enact legislation and statutes that could have prevented corporations from conducting environmentally damaging business and society from consuming excessively.
In some way, you could feel guilty for being American and contributing to that emission. However, the accumulation of emission is largely due to the rise of American consumerism in the generations before us and the inaction of those we elect to serve us.
If you, like me, have ever felt shame or guilt as a result of the climate crisis, you’re not alone. A global study in 2021 found that 61% of people under 30 felt guilty for their negative impact on the environment, and 40% said they are ashamed that they don’t live a more sustainable life.
Shrinking your carbon footprint alone won’t have any noticeable effect on the climate crisis. It is easy to accept that combating climate change is out of your control. But we can’t just be complacent. As Stuart Capstick, the deputy director of the Center for Climate Change and Social Transformation at the University of Cardiff, put it, “How is that system going to change? Systems don’t change unless people push for them to change.”
You should try to live more sustainably and environmentally conscious, but don’t do it alone. Encourage your friends, family and classmates to try 12 basic ways to live more sustainably. Instead of buying that cute dress at Target that you’ll wear just once or ordering from Shein, find ways to avoid fast fashion and encourage your friends to do the same.
Don’t disengage from the reality of our environment; actively work to change it.
But don’t forget that angry feeling. This is not your fault. Use that anger to create change. Audubon has created a great guide to climate action. Join national or local organizations that are fighting against climate change. Sustain UNL is a group right here on campus advocating for sustainability.
If committing to a group isn’t your thing, you can still attend their events. As a part of ASUN’s Earthstock ‘22 celebrations, there will be a Climate Strike this Friday where students will march from the Union to the Capitol. These kinds of events are a great way to funnel climate frustration into something productive.
The other way you can use your anger to create change is by voting. I am not advocating for you to become a one-issue voter and only consider the climate when deciding who to elect, but you should strongly consider it when deciding how to mark your ballot. The people we elect have the power to create change in a way that most people don’t. Make sure you’re choosing the people who have the world’s best interests at heart.
It is easy to become consumed by the negative feelings that follow thoughts about climate change. Helplessness, guilt and anger are all logical emotions, but you shouldn’t have to carry those burdens. Do what you can to help, but don’t feel bad if you don’t do “enough.” The blame does not fall squarely on your shoulders.
But take action. It doesn’t have to be a big thing; it can be anything. Take those negative emotions and channel them into something productive, something positive, something powerful.
Creating change takes more than one person. Upending systems that our lives are built on isn’t easy. The accumulation of material things has become a big part of the American dream, but wasn’t the opportunity for prosperity a part of that dream first?
The American dream doesn’t die with us. But it can change with us, as long as we don’t run out of time.
Megan Buffington is a freshman journalism major. Reach her at meganbuffington@dailynebraskan.com.