Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of eating disorders.
Diet culture is everywhere.
It has been around for decades — probably centuries — scheming and plotting fads that will evolve everyone into a perfect state of health. Society has played a major role in developing diet culture, professing that doing one thing will lead to everything you can imagine. Every week, there seems to be some new profound way to lose weight or a trend that everyone swears by.
Diet culture is a social expectation to look and eat a certain way. It is a societal pressure that everyone needs to fit into a certain category, and if you don’t, you are an outcast. There are numerous blogs, articles, social media posts and many more platforms that promote that we are flawed if we aren’t following the "best diets" and their dos and don'ts.
The culture of dieting has ruined the meaning of treating your body right because rather than sticking with or finding what works, false diet pretenses decide what works for you. It has created an image in your mind that if you don’t look or eat a certain way, you don't fit in. Diet culture is a myth that supports unhealthy habits and doesn't consider outside factors on a person's health.
Diet culture has been promoting unhealthy habits for years, from the 1965 Barbie that encouraged "Don't Eat" diet advice to the modeling stigma behind what is plus size and what is average, which is especially present in “America's Next Top Model.”
Looking at the early 2000s — which I believe was the epitome of horrible diet culture — the media played a major role in enticing harmful eating habits through movies, television and magazines. As much as I love "The Devil Wears Prada,” the movie plays into the negative idea of diet culture by stating that Hathaway's character was “fat” when she was clearly a healthy weight.
Even in Disney media, we see the idea of diet culture with underlying jokes and commentary that adds nothing to the plot. In “The Princess Diaries,” a character makes jokes about Mia Thermopolis being bulimic, and in an episode of the “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” Maddie and London restrict or binge eat after a rude comment was made.
These instances are clear why many people who fall into the whirlpool of diet culture come out with an eating disorder. It's not just societal culture that plays into eating disorders but the abundance of diets that support them.
There are many diets that diet culture has glorified that simply promote eating fewer foods or focusing on eating only "good things" and taking out everything that is not in that category. Some of these diets are juice cleanses, no carbs, only protein — I have even seen some diets that shy away from fruits that are too high in sugar.
One of the biggest diet fads right now is intermittent fasting, which permits time periods in which you can eat. This eventually turns into limiting yourself because you can only eat at certain times or you try to shorten the times in which you can eat at all. This leads to overeating or binge eating because of the limits placed on yourself.
A factor of diet culture that I have seen and heard about from numerous people in real life and on social media is body dysmorphia. About 2.4% of adults in the U.S. have body dysmorphic disorder. However, I believe that a larger number of people have it or some form of it.
BDD is a condition that causes people to view their physical bodies differently or unfairly. I feel that this stems from the idea of once again not looking a certain way because of unrealistic standards placed on society by diet culture, therefore, causing you to judge yourself in a harsh way.
I have been affected by diet culture, and I am working on not letting it get to me as much as it has. I have fallen victim to multiple diet schemes because I wanted to see results, but I have come to see that not everything that can lead to a healthy eating style works for me and my body.
Diets have been given a negative persona when it comes to diet culture. Being on a diet can be more than the culture makes it out to be. It can also mean finding a health plan that works for you and your body type.
Think of it like an allergy: just because one person is allergic to something doesn't mean you are. This works in terms of diets and health plans. If one thing works for someone else, it doesn't mean it will work for you.
Genetics, sex and lifestyle all affect what works for a person. One's health plan might be the perfect fit for someone's body type but not your own.
For example, one study gave people identical meals to test how each person responded to the food. The researchers noticed the blood sugar levels of each person were different. They also found that one woman who struggled with losing weight for years had a spike in blood pressure when eating tomatoes.
The findings suggest that foods affect people differently depending on the status of health they may have. Therefore, not everything one person consumes is the best for another person.
Eating well and working out is beneficial to you and your body, but getting stuck in diet culture can negatively affect your thoughts because of how negative the culture can be. Because of how much diet culture has messed with society's view of normal, it is hard to completely wipe away the massive impact.
However, with that being said, it is important to remember that it is a myth that has no meaning besides causing havoc in a society aiming for the "perfect image." It is finally time to say goodbye to diet culture and let it die.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.