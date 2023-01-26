When thinking about the new semester, textbooks and supplies are somehow one of the last things on my mind. I always doubt the syllabus and wait through the first week before making any purchases.
The University Bookstore is the first place I think of when going to buy books. While it’s seemingly the easiest place to get textbooks and supplies, I believe there are better alternatives.
I don’t buy from the University Bookstore because I believe it is overpriced and inconvenient.
In my experience, I've paid hundreds of dollars for textbooks alone. Even renting books and buying pre-owned ones from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were pricey. I thought this was the only way to get prepared for the semester until I realized I could buy my textbooks elsewhere.
While many places like eBay or Etsy sell pre-owned books, I found that Thriftbooks had just about all of my required readings. An English textbook that was over $80 at the university bookstore was only $10 on Thriftbooks.
On top of having great prices, Thriftbooks also works with charities and sustainability projects. Thriftbooks partners with Title I schools to help promote literacy in young children and impoverished communities.
Another company that sells secondhand textbooks for cheap is AbeBooks. Unlike Thriftbooks, AbeBooks has a feature where students can sell back their books. While the University Bookstore offers this, they do not buy every type of book and textbook. For example, the university bookstore would not buy back my advanced Latin textbook, but AbeBooks did.
Aside from textbooks, another issue I found with the bookstore is its pricing. When shopping for pencils, notebooks and other stationary, I realized that basic and essential products were upcharged. The University Bookstore is nearly a dollar more expensive than the Office Depot for just mechanical pencils.
A dollar price difference seems negligible, but when buying many supplies, these extra charges add up quickly. I paid an extra $20 the last time I shopped at the University Bookstore as compared to when I shop for similar school supplies at Target.
I believe these charges are unfair to students without transportation, as they may not have the opportunity to go to a different store. They have no choice but to pay these more expensive prices. Even though students can buy supplies cheaper online, sometimes students do not have the time to wait for materials to be shipped, leaving the bookstore as the only viable option.
Despite these inconveniences, the University Bookstore does offer a feature to type in your student ID to find all your required readings and textbooks. It saves a lot of time since it provides all your books in one place.
I use that feature to find the books I need so that I can buy from other places. I do not mind spending time looking for each textbook online, but not every student is willing to do that.
Even though you have to pay tuition, student fees and potentially housing, not buying at the bookstore could be one less dollar you pay to UNL. Aside from the expensive pricing, there are some merits to the University Bookstore.
But despite its few merits, I will never shop at the University Bookstore again, and I believe no one should either.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore secondary education, secondary English and journalism major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.