There I was: In the middle of the fall semester of my senior year of high school, sitting in my kitchen, browsing my computer. I was in the process of applying to colleges and had no clue where I might want to spend the next four years of my life.
I typed into Chrome, "What are the top journalism schools?" My parents were sitting next to me looking through the university options displayed in front of us. At the time, neither my parents or I had ever researched journalism schools. We had no idea what university would best suit me.
Looking back, I don't think college rankings played a big part in where I ultimately decided to attend college, but they did influence what types of schools I put on my roster. I wasn't the only person who let college rankings sway my decisions. There were actually a lot of people I talked to who considered college ranking sites when it came time to make that leap.
After being at the University of Nebraska for about a year and a half, I have become a die-hard Husker like all loyal Nebraskans, and I can say that numerical rankings simply can't describe a school as a whole.
College rankings should not be the only view of a particular college and what it has to offer. The experiences you gain, the degrees you earn and the opportunities that may arise from walking the campus and being immersed in everyday life are far more valuable than a ranking.
College is about what you gain collectively as an individual, whether that be in the classroom, on campus, at various events or with the people around you. A ranking system can't possibly determine or encapsulate all aspects of a college.
I view my time at college as chapters that build on each other to craft stories that I hope to share one day, similar to the stories my parents and their friends reminisced about over dinners and get-togethers. I have made so many memorable college experiences already, both good and bad.
A ranking deals chiefly with the school, not its students. Defining a college based on its rankings doesn't take into account past graduates' feelings about the school. Most college alums will try to influence anyone looking at colleges to go where they went, boasting fondly about their time spent building experiences and friendships at their school. I understand this and will probably do the same one day, but a ranking doesn’t take into account those who have come to truly love said school.
Whether you are attending a community college, a technical school or a public or private university, you are still furthering your education. No matter where you go or where you attend, if you are studying to graduate with a degree, it will ultimately be the same degree at your school as it would be at another location. A college ranking doesn't delegate whether your degree is valuable or not, and shouldn't take away from all the hard work you put into gaining that diploma.
A university that doesn't offer a certain degree wouldn't be the best for a person looking to pursue that degree. I wanted to attend a large university, but my home state didn't have large universities in my degree field, so I found a university that had what I wanted.
Earning that diploma takes a lot of time and energy over four years. When it comes to attending a specific school, most people need to consider the expense of such a choice. While the ranking of a school could be high, the price to attend may not be the best fit for everyone. In the last decade, the average cost of college tuition has increased by 6.8% annually, and the average student pays $35,551 per year. A lot of the top ranked schools are also very expensive, such as Princeton University, Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The cost of attending a college is an important factor that a ranking doesn’t consider for each individual person.
Wherever you decide to get a degree should be based on what is best for you and your situation, and not on a ranking that just barely scratches the surface of a college. Most community colleges offer similar associate degrees for a fraction of the price and a shorter amount of time, yet may never make it on a college ranking list. Some people will later transfer to a university to get a bachelor’s, already having credits that were cheaper for them to obtain.
A college can help you get opportunities in the workforce, but the ranking of a university doesn't directly translate to career success. However, some big-time universities may be at an advantage when it comes to getting positions because of connections with alumni, or simply because the name recognition of the university works to a person's advantage. Still, a large part of getting a job or career experience relies on the person willing to do the work.
Many universities support their students by providing internships, jobs and opportunities available, but it is up to the student to fill out the application and do their part. Going into the workforce and thinking that where you attended college automatically makes you eligible or ineligible for a position is not the way to approach it. You need to take what resources are there and make a name for yourself.
Here at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Handshake provides available internships or jobs for students to browse that can help them find positions in their respective field of work. For example, all colleges at UNL have a career development specialist who aids students with creating resumes and cover letters, as well as post-graduation planning.
Some college rankings may be accurate; naturally, some colleges are better than others. However, college rankings don't take into consideration what best provides what a person needs out of school. These rankings consider graduation rates, student excellence, past high school standing and an “expert opinion” to determine where a college stands.
Some of these points are reliable when it comes to ranking a school, such as the graduation rates and the education quality. However, one approach the U.S. News & World Report takes to acquire these rates is by sending surveys to institutes, and some institutes may not respond accurately, or even reply at all. An example of these rankings being not truthful was seen recently, when Columbia University admitted to falsifying information shared with USNWR for rankings.
School rankings may help narrow down where to go to college, but they shouldn't be the only thing that defines the quality of an institution. There are many factors that play into making a school fit for a person, and each college or university has things that make it stand out. Wherever one goes to further their education, it should be special to them, not because a ranking list told them it’s the best school out there.
