A Chinese surveillance balloon floated over the United States last week, and no one seems to know what to do about it.
It hovered near multiple key military locations along its path before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Naturally, this has been stressing people out, but what concerns me more than China’s weirdly aggressive behavior – or at least in light of it – is America’s response. This balloon has done more to reveal American dysfunction than anything else.
It did not take long after the balloon appeared in the sky before accusations started flying back and forth across the political aisle.
Republicans were quick to attack Biden for “letting China off the hook” by allowing the balloon to cross the entire country and remain in the air for so long. This concern is understandable, because it did have plenty of time to collect and send information.
In response, Democrats pointed to a Defense Department report saying that at least three similar Chinese balloons made their way above the country during the Trump administration. This was apparently news to Trump as of last week.
These are tricky claims, because the nature and duration of these past occurrences are currently unknown, as well as when and how they were discovered and by whom. It is possible, though, that both sides’ accusations carry some weight. A week was probably too long to let this thing float around, and if it did happen multiple times before without the Commander in Chief being aware of it, we have had serious problems for a while. In this case, neither side has much moral high ground.
Of course, partisan bickering like this is nothing new. We saw plenty of it throughout the recent pandemic. However, a divided front is possibly more concerning in light of what looks like a feeling out of our homeland security by a rival power.
Another concern is the nature of the information available to the public, which is scattered and often contradictory.
The liberal narrative is that Trump was “too weak” to shoot down his balloons. Funnily enough, the conservative narrative is pretty much the same thing, just aimed at Biden and the Pentagon.
This is fine for people who are sure their team has the answers and that those on the other side are the scary bad guys, but it will do nothing for those who want to move forward productively.
But it is not only the partisan divide making things muddy. The commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command General Glen VanHerck seemed to contradict himself in his own report on the recent balloon.
He said that right away, NORAD had “good indication” that it was a spy balloon rather than a weather balloon and that he had to assume that it was carrying explosives. The reason for the delay in destroying the object, however, was that it did not present a “physical military threat.”
This calls into question what kind of confirmation of a physical threat would have been required before action was taken. If it had carried a bomb or some chemical payload, could we have neutralized the threat before a disastrous attack within our borders?
The final problem with this whole situation is that we have now succeeded in pissing off China without even sufficiently managing our own security.
China’s Foreign Ministry said that shooting down the balloon was “a serious violation of international customary practice.” Spokesman for China’s Defense Ministry Tan Kefei called it a “clear overreaction” and claimed that China has “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.”
The timing of all this could hardly have been worse, as it postponed Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s diplomatic trip to Beijing, which both countries hoped would ease their tense relationship. Instead, tensions are higher than ever because of defensive measures taken only after the balloon floated over our military bases and missile silos.
There is an argument to be made that shooting the balloon down was the right call and that it warrants confidence in our national security. It may have been the right call, but the week that the balloon was allowed to hover unperturbed rendered the move almost pointless.
The big takeaway is that we need to get our shit together.
I would have hoped that upon seeing a threat from a foreign power, Americans would realize that we are not each other’s enemies, but that is the opposite of what we have seen. Instead, polarization and group politics continue, and our ability to stand up to threats is more suspect than ever.
We need to make our own security and unity a priority. Our leaders need to grow up and work together calmly and productively. If those things happen, we have a good chance of maintaining a healthy country free from outside threats.
Otherwise it could all be over very soon.
Will Cook is a junior philosophy and journalism double major. Reach him at williamcook@dailynebraskan.com.