As of March 17, 2023, Canada will offer medically assisted suicide to people whose only “grievous and irremediable” medical condition is mental illness.
This is the most recent addition to the list of ways to qualify for the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program. That list has been steadily increasing since Canada’s Supreme Court decided that a ban on assisted suicide was a violation of dignity and autonomy in 2015.
My stance on this issue is complicated. I tend to believe that a right which people cannot voluntarily forfeit is not accurately called a right, including the right to life. Therefore, I am sympathetic to Canada’s Supreme Court decision.
However, seeing how quickly and dramatically the bar to qualify for MAID has been lowered – as well as the ways that the program is actually implemented – has given me pause. I believe Canada’s euthanasia laws have moved from potentially providing a caring service to posing a chilling threat.
The trend of increasing the availability of euthanasia is a publicly endorsed and almost explicitly stated devaluation of human life.
The law that Canada introduced in 2016 allowed MAID to be offered to people 18 years or older with a grievous illness whose death was “reasonably foreseeable.” Now, they are far less stingy. The stated law for eligibility no longer requires that patients have a terminal illness.
The difference in wording manifests horrifically in practice. CTV News reported a story of a 51-year-old Ontario woman who opted for MAID when she found it impossible to find affordable housing due to her multiple chemical sensitivities, which required a special environment.
The housing crisis is a problem for Canada as well as for the United States, and instead of working on solutions to give poor people a chance to live in spite of challenges, the Canadian government has settled for helping those people die. Every new reason for accepting a patient into MAID is a concession of another thing that makes life not worth living. What impact does that have on human dignity?
Another concern about the normalization of euthanasia is the motivation of those pushing the agenda.
To avoid making conspiratorial accusations about the Canadian government, I want to point out that this is a concern I have about institutions of power broadly. I do not have insight into the core motives of specific Canadian politicians. However, the idea I am concerned about is hugely influential in Western culture, and thus is a potential driving force; it is the idea of overpopulation and population control.
The idea that overpopulation is inevitably leading to the collapse of society as we know it has most notably been pushed by biologist Paul R. Ehrlich.
The science on this issue is far from settled. In fact, some scientists claim that a population increase actually increases resource abundance or that a population collapse is just as much of a threat, directly contradicting Ehrlich.
Even so, Ehrlich remains a respected intellectual, and he holds considerable sway in the West. The nature of that influence is unsettling. Ehrlich’s solution to the problem he sees is government-regulated population control. He went on the Tonight Show and stated the obvious ways one would go about doing this: “One is to bring the birth rate down, the other is to push the death rate up.”
In fairness, Ehrlich seems to prefer the former option, suggesting the American government consider putting a sterilant in the country’s water supply. But another way to do it would be to make it increasingly normal to give up on living.
Again, I am not accusing anyone in Canada’s government of being consciously genocidal. I am merely afraid of giving people the power to dictate which people are worth keeping around. MAID is one way of doing that.
The other thing that terrifies me about MAID is that we have already seen examples of people in questionable mental condition apparently being coerced into accepting the procedure.
Alan Nichols, a 61-year-old Canadian man, was hospitalized for concerns about his suicidal ideation, and shortly afterward, he asked his brother to “bust him out.” Nichols instead remained in the hospital and within a month requested MAID and was killed. His only listed medical condition was hearing loss.
Nichols was kept in the hospital against his will, and the place that was meant to restore his will to live ended up enabling his long-standing depression. This is all before the update scheduled for March, which will open the door for other mental illnesses to be treated the same way.
The primary argument for further expanding the list of qualifying MAID patients is that not doing so is exclusionary to those who are differently abled. I would argue that a difference in ability to rationally consider the decision to die is enough to warrant a difference in privilege in this case.
The new expansion will make people unnecessarily vulnerable, such as British Columbia woman Serena Bains, who has severe depression, anxiety and borderline personality disorder. These conditions would qualify her for MAID after the update, and she fears that a particularly dark period will push her to take advantage of the option, even if it could otherwise be overcome.
Euthanasia is a heavy and ethically complex topic. It forces us to examine our beliefs about life, value and people. If the situation in Canada disturbs you as it does me, take the moment to reflect and determine your stance.
With enough awareness of the precarious position of our neighbors to the north, I hope that we can keep our own democracy from heading down a similarly treacherous path.
Will Cook is a junior philosophy and journalism major. Reach him at williamcook@dailynebraskan.com