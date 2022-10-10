President Joe Biden has now federally pardoned thousands of people on the conviction of simple possession of marijuana. I think this is one of the biggest steps forward in ending the disproportionalities that we see in our criminal justice system.
This decision is going to help us reform drug policy, bring down incarceration rates and reduce racial disparities in our criminal justice system.
In 1971, President Nixon initiated the war on drugs because he believed that drugs and drug abuse were the public's number one enemy and needed to end. Under Nixon, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was established, and law enforcement agencies were given additional federal funding and new strict measures such as mandatory prison sentencing for drug crimes.
While it was believed that these measures were going to help the country reduce drug abuse, after an interview published in Harper’s magazine, people started to question the intentions behind Nixon’s campaign and if racism played any role in it.
It doesn't end there. Later in the 1980s, President Reagan expanded on a lot of Nixon’s policies, and his wife launched the “Just Say No” campaign to illustrate the dangers of drug use. Reagan supported harsh punishments for drug-related crimes in Congress and state legislatures, which led to an immense increase in the rate of incarcerations for all nonviolent drug crimes.
Just between 2001 and 2010, 8.2 million arrests were made for marijuana, and almost 88% of them were for marijuana possession. Last Thursday, Biden pardoned people for simple possession of marijuana on a federal level and urged state governors to do the same.
It is very hard to find a job once you have a criminal record, and no matter what kind of justification you give, people are always going to judge and question your intentions. With such bleak prospects for earning a livelihood, former inmates are unfortunately more likely to end up abusing drugs or committing a drug-related crime.
There are huge racial disparities within our criminal justice system. In the ACLU's 2020 report, it was shown that even though the usage of marijuana is about the same between White and Black people, Black people are arrested 3.73 times more than White people for possession of marijuana.
Biden realizes the impact that such convictions have had on the communities of people of color, and the level of racial disparity present in these incarcerations. He talks and reflects on these issues in his video that he released on Twitter. The New York Times reported that Biden stated this will be the first step toward clearing “racial disparities around prosecution and conviction.”
Biden hasn’t received any heavy backlash yet from Republicans on his decision; however, 98% of marijuana arrests are state-level arrests, so his federal pardoning doesn’t affect individual states — also meaning Republican-run states.
I have always thought it was absurd to convict and incarcerate people for simple marijuana charges, but this decision made by Biden makes me happy. I do wonder if our future laws will ever be more lenient with persecutions and convictions.
While I think this is a great first step, it might not have a huge immediate impact, as most of the charges are at the state level. But I do hope that this will help lower racial disparities in our criminal justice system and, eventually, overall incarceration rates.
Malvika Vijju is a junior women’s and gender studies major. Reach her at malvikavijju@dailynebraskan.com.