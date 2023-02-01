Each week, a group of Nebraska legislators and legislative staff gather for a Bible study at the Lincoln State Capitol led by Arin Hess, a former pastor and current president of Capitol Studies, a Lincoln-based Christian ministry serving government leaders.
In a state where nearly three-quarters of the population identify as Christian, such an occurrence should not come as a surprise.
However, legislative watchdog group Common Cause Nebraska is concerned that the Bible study falls under the category of lobbying and is therefore calling on Hess to register as a lobbyist and fall under lobbyist regulations. Hess has refused.
A single Bible study would not be worth writing about if not for the ongoing conversation about the larger trend of Christian nationalism—a growing movement which claims that America is a Christian nation and that the government should work to maintain its status as such.
Do I think a Bible study on state-owned property constitutes Christian nationalism? No, not necessarily, but the situation has bad optics for public officials.
I believe Hess should either register as a lobbyist or—even better—no longer use state facilities and a state email to avoid accusations of Christian nationalism.
Capitol Studies claims to be a nonpartisan ministry on its website, and there is nothing explicitly political in any of its materials I have read. However, this does not mean it is exempt from lobbying regulations.
A climate change lobbyist may claim to be nonpartisan, and indeed, there is nothing about wanting to fight climate change that is explicitly Republican or Democrat. Yet, such a group would remain inherently political, and it is rather clear which side of the aisle most of its supporters would find themselves on.
Likewise, the political leanings of those who take part in the Capitol Bible study is not a mystery.
Of the current state senators who endorse Capitol Studies, only Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha is a Democrat, and even McDonnell voted with the Republican majority in the final vote on the Nebraska Human Life Protection Act, which would place severe restrictions on abortions in the state.
In other words, it is clear that those who attend Capitol Studies have a consistent political leaning. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but it does provide solid evidence that the Bible study is not a politically neutral event—nor should it try to be.
In fact, I want to express my support for the service that Capitol Studies provides, and I agree with almost everything many of its supporters have said.
According to the Nebraska Examiner, Glenvil Sen. Dave Murman believes the country could break apart without a moral code.
“[Capitol Studies] provide[s] Christian morals and values. I guess if you call that influencing legislation, that’s a good thing,” he said.
Yes, Sen. Murman, I agree that this is a good thing, but at the end of the day, it is influencing legislation. And therefore, it should either be moved out of the Capitol or Hess should register as a lobbyist.
Hess was also quoted in the article saying, “About the only thing I can be guilty of is lobbying for Jesus.”
That’s great, but lobbying for something—even if it is religious in nature—is, well, lobbying. Lobbying can be a good thing despite its negative connotation, but this is not an argument for Hess not being a lobbyist.
Christianity should not be granted special protections not afforded to other ideologies, but it is also important to recognize that this logic can go both ways. Someone’s religious moral reasoning is just as valid as someone’s secular moral reasoning.
The separation of church and state does not mean that religious moral reasoning should stay out of the legislative chamber, but it does mean that a certain religion or philosophy should be privileged in the state house.
There are legitimate issues for Christians to be concerned about, but the ability to hold a Bible study without registering as a lobbyist is not a fundamental right that should be maintained for Christians.
I think it would be great if all state senators attended Bible studies throughout the week, but that simply is not something that can be expected in a pluralistic society, nor should it be required. By moving outside of state-owned buildings, Hess and Capitol Studies can continue providing a place for civil servants to learn about the Bible without the pushback.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.