Being a college student is no easy task. If you intend to juggle classes, work, commitments and a social life, you better have some tricks up your sleeve. In my first year at UNL, I found myself struggling to manage that balancing act. Luckily, I discovered some tools to streamline my daily routine. One of these habits was a guilty pleasure I got back into, making my daily grind a little easier: ASMR.
ASMR, or the autonomous sensory meridian response, is a calming sensation that can be experienced from certain audio and visual stimuli. This phenomenon has led to the video genre of ASMR, where content creators attempt to trigger the response.
This genre is no secret, as ASMR YouTubers – or “ASMR-tists” – have made about 5.2 million videos whispering, tapping, typing and just about anything else.
Particularly for college students, ASMR can be a unique way to unwind and de-stress. While it may seem strange, its popularity and exponential growth make sense when you start to see, or rather, hear the benefits others have experienced.
Research suggests that ASMR can make listeners feel sleepy, relaxed and comforted. Personally, I doze off to tapping and whispering videos on a nightly basis. Similar to an overhead fan at night, ASMR offers something to fill silence for people who need some sort of ambience to sleep.
ASMR isn’t only for sleep, as it helps many people with their productivity. Completing assignments at the union seems like a great idea until you realize you can’t focus from all the background noise. ASMR can be an easy way to drown out the unwanted noise and replace it with something that doesn’t pull your attention like music or a podcast might.
A 2015 study found that ASMR aids in reaching a “flow-state,” allowing for deeper concentration. With YouTube in our pockets at all times, ASMR could be the asset needed to study anywhere at any time.
While studies are in early stages, anecdotal evidence is suggesting ASMR to have various health benefits. Some listeners have used ASMR to help with their anxiety symptoms. Other responses cite benefits in mood improvement and pain reduction. With over three quarters of college students in 2022 reporting moderate to serious psychological distress – 35% having diagnosed anxiety and 27% with depression – these new findings could prove incredibly helpful.
Despite the benefits and large following, the genre has remained somewhat polarized. For some people, ASMR simply grosses them out.
There’s a widespread perception of ASMR being only wet mouth sounds, lip smacking or eating noises. While there is plenty of ASMR content to be found with these triggers, the genre is so much wider than that. Anyone can find ASMR tailored to their own interests and comfort levels with a simple YouTube search.
Despite the assumptions and misconceptions, ASMR’s rapid growth and current spot in the cultural zeitgeist proves all it needs to. It’s a serious resource to aid sleeping, studying and general well-being. ASMR has helped me in my time at UNL so far, and I know it can help many others too.
Turner Wittstruck is a junior broadcasting media production and ADPR double major. Reach him at turnerwittstruck@dailynebraskan.com.