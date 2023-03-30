In Western society, it feels like the idea of mothering is that they should be all-giving, self-sacrificing women whose primary purpose is to provide for their child, and any decision they make that goes against that ideology is wrong. I have to disagree with this, because it is 2023, and mothers should pursue their lives how they would like.
This is not to say that those mothers who take care of their children are in the wrong – or right – but rather it's a mother's choice to do what they want in life. If a mother wants to work or not, it should be up to them and not a choice that society views as a right or wrong decision. Therefore, society needs to stop defining good and bad mothers, because mothers are their own people with their own dreams and aspirations.
I feel that in today's society, when it comes to a woman becoming a mother, they are forgotten as individuals, and in most cases, they are given ultimatums about their lives that most men don't have, such as whether to return to work, stay at home or pursue a new path. The moment a child is there, a majority of women are the ones who need to make sacrifices because society has decided that is a woman’s job. Society is unfair to mothers by overlooking all the factors that influence their decisions.
Society expects a mother to give up her identity – whether it be what they want or not. Even if a woman wanted to return to work after having a child, which would be her decision, 69% of working Americans say that mothers are more likely to be passed up for a job, and 60% say the jobs are given to less-qualified people rather than mothers.
On the other hand, there has been an 8% increase of stay-at-home fathers since 1989, with an estimated 2.1 million dads who stay with their children. However, in 2015, 33% of Americans still believed that having a mother who is not working at all is the best thing for a child, and 70% believed that having the father work full time is the best situation. There isn't just prejudice against working mothers, but stay-at-home mothers as well, who have been told they are wasting their potential. It’s a situation where a mother always loses, even if they make their own decision about their lives.
I saw the importance of stay-at-home mothers and their duties to their children growing up. Every time there was a school party, event or play when I was in elementary school, my mother would be there either helping plan or just attending. It wasn't just school events where it was her duty to be there, but also doctor appointments, dance classes, field trips, summer camps and everything in between. Looking back, I am beyond grateful to have had her there. I know she enjoyed being part of my life, yet I know she was doing it solely for me.
However, when she returned to work, I realized how much I depended on her. If I forgot something at home, she couldn't run it to me – something I had taken for granted. This gave me a perspective of how much mothers are expected to do. It became clear that they hold many responsibilities, no matter what direction they decide to take their lives in.
Regarding mothers' responsibilities, I think there needs to be a significant division of labor between members of the household. Whether a mother is working or not, they shouldn't have to do everything that needs to be done around the house. A study showed that mothers with a significant amount of duties in the home saw negative impacts.
In the study, 393 mothers who assumed the main responsibility for household duties had strained well-being and lower satisfaction in their relationship with their significant other. I think that there is enormous importance in splitting responsibilities between couples. I also believe that as children it is vital to aid with duties as best we can. In high school, I would help clean the house or make dinner so that my mother wouldn’t have to worry about it.
I saw the importance of division of labor growing up. My mother had a large portion of the household's responsibility; we developed a balance that worked for most of everyone. Most days my dad would take me to school on his way to work and pick me up after school activities, but if I didn't have school activities my mom would pick me up and take me to wherever I needed. My dad tended to many outdoor duties, while my mom did the indoor ones. It wasn't always perfect, but it allowed me to see the strain on my mother after having to do most of the daily tasks.
Society is changing, and if we don't change our views of mothers or gender roles, we can't continue to move forward. Mothers already have enough stress in their lives, but having to choose between themselves and societal standards needs to change.
Alexis is a sophomore journalism and ADPR double major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.