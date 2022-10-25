Earlier this month, results from the ACT were released nationwide. As a college student who has not had to take a standardized test in four years, I definitely do not miss the stress associated with the score release.
However, that does not mean that standardized test scores among high schoolers are something those outside of high school can ignore, especially when they paint a concerning picture of the state of education in Nebraska and nationwide.
The average composite ACT score in Nebraska dropped to 19.4 in 2022, marking its lowest level in at least 10 years. The nationwide trend is even more concerning, as the average score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8 — its lowest level in more than 30 years and the first time since 1991 the average fell below 20.
Nebraska’s average may be lower than the nationwide figure, but Nebraska is still the state with the second highest average score among the 14 states in which more than 90% of graduates take the ACT.
It is not Nebraska’s performance compared to its peers that is concerning, but rather its trend.
For many, it is easy to pin the blame on the pandemic for lower test scores. To an extent, it is true that online learning was not as effective as in-person education for many students.
However, the low standardized test scores this year are part of a trend that began before social distancing came into the vernacular. The ACT itself recognized that, “these declines are not simply a byproduct of the pandemic,” in its response to the low scores.
This means that the solution to reversing this trend must go beyond simply reopening schools and expecting the status quo to rebound scores.
On the other hand, some media outlets have blamed new woke policies and the addition of social justice into education for low test scores. I have yet to see a study correlating social justice education and ACT scores, so I cannot say that this has no effect on dropping scores, but it is ridiculous to pin the blame on “wokeness” instead of looking into some of the more concerning realities of education today.
Education funding has declined significantly in the past 15 years, and this problem goes beyond the pandemic or current election cycle. In 2014, a study found half of new teachers leave the job after 5 years. In 2022, teacher shortages are a very real thing.
Score declines are not meant to be an indictment of poor performance from individual teachers. Instead, they reveal an issue with the entire structure of the educational system in America itself.
Without much background in education policy, I hesitate to say which exact changes need to be made at a federal, state and local level to address these problems. However, as a concerned citizen for the future of American education, I can say with confidence that test scores — not drag queens — are the real scourge facing public schools.
Some have argued that test scores do not really matter anymore, and it is true that many universities are now making test scores optional. However, there is a strong case that standardized test scores do matter.
Studies have shown standardized tests to be a good predictor of college success and with implications for general life outcomes such as career choice. If standardized test scores are dropping, it is likely that this will have negative real-world implications beyond college admissions.
Teachers should not teach with the sole goal of having their students turn into standardized test-taking robots, but that does not mean that college readiness exams should be completely ignored either. Even if one disagrees with the premise of awarding scholarships to those with higher test scores, it is hard to argue with the amount of money that exists for doing well on these tests in the current system of higher education.
Standardized tests may have their flaws, but when scores are dropping in Nebraska — and across the country — it is worth figuring out why. If students themselves aren’t becoming dumber — in fact, the opposite is likely true — then these test results should come as an indictment on the current education system in America.
I may not have the answers for solving the crisis, but declining test scores are the real issue in education, not the introduction of racial justice as some Nebraska state senators seem to think.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.