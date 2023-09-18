When you’re born in Nebraska, you are, for better or for worse, a Husker football fan. We go from, “We will win this game!” to “It’s so over,” to “We’re the best team in the nation.” It happens every single week. That weekly cycle provides some of the best highs and lows in college football. When there are highs, they’re unmatched, but when the lows hit, my allegiance to this fanbase begins to waver. This happens so often that I have begun to think that Husker fans might be the problem.
This stuck out to me when fans put Scott Frost on this pedestal of greatness, thinking that he was what was going to save our failing football program. Then, his 2018 team started the season with six straight losses. Fans were disappointed.
Three more mediocre seasons later, people were demanding his removal. The “savior of Nebraska football” came and went, our football team remained the same and fans ended up just as bitter as with any other coach.
One of our greatest pitfalls is believing that these coaches will completely turn around the Huskers’ success in a single season. Fans build up unfounded hope and then take it out on the coach when they fail to appease these expectations. These pressures were present with former head coach Scott Frost, and now it’s happening with our current head coach, Matt Rhule.
Coaches don’t win games alone — they have to rely on their players to execute their game plan.
When program expectations are higher than even realistically possible, players have to play with an unwavering and godlike ability to meet those expectations. But that’s impossible, and we’re still going to get angry when someone has a bad game.
However, coaches aren’t the only ones gaining hate, as players are equally ridiculed. For example, quarterback Adrian Martinez had a rough start to the 2018-2019 season. Fans took to social media to throw hate at Martinez. Toxic fans occur in every single fandom, but acting cruelly toward people isn’t the answer. Terrorizing players will not make them win anymore and will, overall, carry on the trend of Huskers being toxic fans.
This season, we’ve seen a very similar story with quarterback Jeff Sims as he has been criticized for his first two rough games. Again, it is a cycle that is repeated with every player and every coach.
Since the NCAA made it legal for athletes to profit from name, image or likeness, Nebraska football has been disadvantaged. With no enticing Nebraska-only sponsors and a program with little wealthy donors, there is no monetary incentive for potential recruits to commit to Nebraska, and with no real success, there’s no promise of success for these prospects, either.
As fans, we need to stop living in the past; we’re not going to get close to it anytime soon. It does make sense, though, especially since we're on our sixth head coaching change with nothing to show for it.
Despite these criticisms, it’s not unreasonable to expect some success when taking into account the coaches’ salaries. Matt Rhule is set to make $5.5 million his first year, with that number increasing by $1 million annually through 2026, until his contract earnings reach $8.5 million. From there, his salary will increase by $1.5 million annually through 2028. It’s rightfully frustrating to see so much money potentially wasted on a coach that might not have the skill to deserve it.
Husker football fans need to realize their role in their disappointment. Ultimately, we can only control the way we react to wins and losses. We need to realize that our expectations may never be met. The best we can do is just go with the flow and be an audience worth winning for.
Jalen-Thomas Kroger is a freshman sports media & communications and journalism double-major. Reach him at jalenkroger@dailynebraskan.com.