This fall marks the 10-year anniversary of the founding of Students Together Against Cancer. This organization was founded by Jeremy Payne and his roommate, Brendon Henning, once they were enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Jeremy was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in the seventh grade. Through his battle with cancer, the people he met and the experiences he amassed, he was inspired to help with the financial needs of those who battle cancer.
STAC's purpose is to fundraise money, which is then donated to cancer patients who are struggling with the finances that come with a cancer diagnosis. The club regularly donates hundreds of dollars to each individual patient, and is always exploring new ways to fundraise, attract members and to promote the mission of the organization.
Aside from being a registered student organization at UNL, STAC is also a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit through the IRS. In just 10 years time, the organization has donated over $40,000 toward helping local, low-income cancer patients pay for food and utility bills. In addition, STAC has a branch at Lincoln Southwest High. As a result, these individuals and their families do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from or how they will keep the lights on. Rather, they can spend more time on beating the disease.
Grant Cline is a junior nutritional science and dietetics major. He is also the community outreach officer for STAC.