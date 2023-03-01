Last semester, I walked into the Institutional Equity and Compliance office in Canfield ready to file an official complaint against a professor (whose pronouns will be gender neutral for identification purposes) that had bothered me since the first day of the academic year. They had just made a comment that pushed me over the edge: comparing the treatment of sexual offenders who travel abroad to the treatment of Jewish individuals in the Holocaust.
American sex offenders who have been prosecuted for their crimes have a page in their passport that states, “The bearer was convicted of a sex offense and is a covered sex offender pursuant to 22 United States Code Section 212b(c)(I).” My professor – who had made many bigoted, at worst, and poorly stated, at best, comments during class – had indeed astounded me this time. They went on to say that this labeling of sex offenders reminded them of something that occurred in Germany in the ‘40s. Seemingly in reference to the Star of David that those of Jewish heritage were forced to wear. I, in shock, immediately started laughing at them and openly displaying my disagreement with their statement.
The rest of my class? They did what most of us felt comfortable doing when our professor pushed the line of bigotry multiple times during our class time: sat quietly and tried to ignore their eyes, looking for agreement from their audience. Unless they explicitly asked for our opinion on a statement, we didn’t outwardly disagree or state our disapproval (with a few terrible exceptions), assumingly out of fear that it would be reflected in our grades or encourage them to double down instead of move on. Not exactly my proudest moment, but I needed the class for a minor of mine, and our limited amount of professors meant that options were limited. Furthermore, most of the course was filled with seniors, not exactly eager to jeopardize their May 2023 graduation date.
Additionally, we were keenly aware that our prejudiced professor would soon retire. Therefore, it was less worth it to report an individual who would most likely be asked not to return to an institution they were already leaving if action was taken. Of course, I cannot really speak for my classmates, we may have complained after class amongst each other, but we never discussed reporting in any capacity. It seemed like a distant option, and I only thought about it in a real sense after some recommendations from friends.
Yet, the professor's comment minimizing the treatment of Jewish individuals, as someone whose great-grandmother had given birth in a German camp, was my last straw. I think that the connection to my own life made me feel more comfortable saying something, as opposed to the prospect of “overstepping” by filing a complaint. Additionally, it was an overtly offensive comment, not something that could be attributed to a “misunderstanding” or blamed on their age.
After class ended, I made the immediate trek to Canfield, trying to find the room number for IEC on my phone while I walked around the building. Eventually, I made it to the office. I immediately met with someone and spoke about the incident and the many others I had written while taking notes in the Notion app during class. I was angry, frustrated, emboldened and ready to do something, finally.
But, after my conversation with IEC, I realized that the prospect of formally making a complaint against a professor was not something I was ready to do. I would be taking classes with the department and eventually working with faculty members to fulfill the requirements for my degree. I did not – do not – want to be viewed as a “problematic” student who went out of her way to file a complaint against a professor who was no longer going to be teaching classes. In addition, a formal IEC report against a faculty member would mean that they, the department and other faculty members would see my name attached to the complaint and then on their course lists. After a couple of weeks of ignoring emails from IEC officers, I replied, stating that I no longer wanted to move forward.
I don’t have a thoughtful conclusion with an amazing idea of how to handle the situation or even a suggestion for an institutional solution. But I do know that a problem exists with our current system. What options do other students in similar situations and I have? How do we keep faculty accountable while protecting ourselves from possible scrutiny in an academic environment?
Anna Synya is a junior criminology major.