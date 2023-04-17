Dear readers,
It is family.
“A result of incest,” my freshman biology professor announces. Before I can even process the word hemophilia, my cheeks flush with embarrassment. I feel my gut sink as the lecture hall I’ve spent all semester in suddenly feels like center stage with a big ol’ hot-spot light pointed directly at my face. I think of my younger brother. His cheeks kissed with freckles and that goofy smirk. The pool of wavy curls that sits above his forehead and the thin silver bracelet he’s worn around his ankle since we were kids. Surely the word incest did not just cross paths with his name. With my family's name. My attention is snatched back to the words, “an extremely rare disorder… no one in this room is likely affected by it.” The anxiety quickly pools into anger. I can’t tell if I’m more offended by the accusation of incest or the utter lack of representation and dismissal toward my brother’s disorder. I want to say something, but my throat is sealed shut. It feels wrong to question someone with a PhD, especially as a college freshman, so I decide to hear out his nonsense. Recessive genes are the topic of interest; however, the information being fed to us students is completely and utterly wrong.
Hemophilia is not a result of inbreeding or incest. It is a genetic bleeding disorder caused by a mutation on either the FVIII gene (hemophilia Type A) or the FIX gene (hemophilia Type B). Proteins created from these genes function in the blood clotting process, so people with hemophilia often suffer from longer periods of bleeding after an injury or surgery. They also may run a larger risk for internal bleeding complications. Notably, hemophilia is most common in males, but females can be carriers for the disorder as well. While this is common knowledge to me, for the first time, I begin to question the assumptions people make about my brother. I understand his hesitancy to mention his hemophilia now. His condition is viewed as a weakness or fault to those uneducated.
I want it to be known that hemophiliacs are resilient and capable, and my brother is no exception. After all, while harmful if unmanaged, my brother’s mild hemophilia rarely affects his day to day. He avoids high-contact sports that increase the risk of blunt force to his joints and takes factor injections when necessary (to help his blood clot and reduce internal bleeding). Still, he was a top-medalist in Nebraska state cross country his junior year of high school. I could not be more proud of the man he is today; Wyatt, I love you. You’re an inspiration.
To anyone who’s condition has been misjudged, talked down or shamed: you are valuable, and you are not what people say about you. Or your disorder, for that matter. To anyone related to a hemophiliac, you are not alone. May we all continue to stay curious and educate people about our family members in an effort to dismantle false narratives about hemophilia. And finally, to my professor, thank you for the opportunity to spread awareness about hemophilia… It absolutely affected someone in your small-town Nebraska class.
Sincerely,
Saylor Behrens