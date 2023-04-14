To April,
I’m not mad at you April. You used to be my favorite month, the month full of rain and fresh flowers, excitement at the coming of summer and the end of winter coats. I love you April, and I always will.
But April, this year you are too much. My pain is too fresh. You are asking me to confront things that I haven’t begun to process as I walk by your banners and over your chalk art. Don’t misunderstand me, I want people to know they are supported. I want people to know that if they share their story, they will be listened to and thanked.
But it’s hard. Because four months ago, the unthinkable happened to me, and now April has gained an entirely different persona.
April is no longer joy and the freedom to exist outside. April is now unwelcome reminders and an increased fear of anywhere but my dorm.
On April 4, I got tired of teal and ran away to find green, contemplating not returning until May.
I feel selfish April. I want the relationship we used to have. It's not your fault April, it's his.
I’m frustrated because although it is good to talk about supporting survivors and breaking that silence, it’s better to act upon those words. It is hard to see banners preaching to students to “KNOW MORE” on the buildings that invite young people to environments that inherently foster the opportunity to be taken advantage of. I see the words “KNOW MORE,” and I want to scream “NO MORE.” No more insensitive jokes. No more invitations to go to bed when even formulating a response seems impossible. No more victim blaming.
April, I can’t name the act that was done to me, and yet I see it written all over you. It’s a word that sends me spiraling, forced to relive the event in an environment that is not the office of my trauma specialist. It’s hard to listen to the PTSD coaching app on my way to class, harder to follow the gentle voice telling me “breathe in 1…2…3…4… and out 1…2…3…4…” as I heave from the effort of trying to make my lecture on time.
I don’t know the solution, April. I don’t know how to fix our relationship.
The most I can offer as a fellow survivor is that I hear and see you.
I see you when you cry, when you scream, when you dissociate, when you laugh, and I see you when you can’t stand to see yourself.
I try to seek out the ways you still feel good. I go to a lake and take in your rays. I go on walks with a friend to appreciate your muggy mornings. I paint my nails bright colors and admire them as I brush the dirt off the leaves of my plants.
This April, do things that feel warm and take space to rest. Know that I am proud of your strength. You are never alone.
This letter was submitted by an undergraduate student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who chose to remain anonymous.