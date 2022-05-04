Andrea Atkinson, Senior Art & Design Editor
I was hired at The Daily Nebraskan my sophomore year as a print designer. After about 5 months working on the art and design team, I was given the opportunity to take over the entire design section as the Design Chief. It came as a shock and an honor and as a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed sophomore, I accepted the job with excitement. Although I was a bit nervous, I knew it was an opportunity that I could not pass up.
Throughout my past two years as the Senior Art & Design Editor, I have grown so much as a designer and a person. I have learned a new level of confidence in myself and my artwork. I have also learned how to draw artwork for stories with some pretty tricky topics. Designing a whole magazine focused on sexual health and safety was a really cool experience, but creating artwork for those stories was definitely a challenge. But we persisted through and the magazine ended up looking great.
There were countless hours spent laying out the spreads and creating artwork, but nothing compares to print night. Ohhhh print night! Frantically finishing up spreads, making lots of little edits and sending the finalfinalFINALFINALLL.pdf file to the printers those nights were very stressful yet very fun.
I am so happy that I got to spend over 50% of my years at UNL with The Daily Nebraskan and the students who work here. Throughout my time at the DN I have worked with many talented artists, designers, and writers. It has been so fun to work alongside them all.
Carly Jahn, Senior News Editor
For the start of my spring semester of my sophomore year, I switched to being a journalism major. I had no experience whatsoever, yet when Allen Vaughan, the DN’s general manager, came to my first journalism class ever and said that The Daily Nebraskan was hiring, I applied and somehow I got a job as a news reporter.
There’s been a lot of ups and downs and tons of “how did I manage to get through this” moments throughout my time working here. Most of my time as a news reporter was during the COVID-19 pandemic, so I didn’t really get to see the DN office until this school year. I was also the only news reporter during a summer and part of a fall semester and it’s safe to say that I would not recommend it.
I think back to covering the protests at Phi Gamma Delta fraternity—FIJI—-at the start of the fall semester quite often. It was a really humbling experience to be a part of. I’m proud of the people that I worked with and all the work and effort they put into it. I’m also proud of the student body who came together and stood up for what they believed in.
I honestly don’t know how to end this, so cue in the overused graduation song “Time of Your Life” by Green Day or if you prefer something more recent, then “Goodbye” by Bo Burnham.
Grace Kovar, Assistant Multimedia Editor
Taylor Swift’s “Nothing New” poses the question, “How can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22.” I never resonated with these lyrics until I turned 22 and realized that everything I thought I knew at 18 was completely redundant.
Being a multimedia editor at The Daily Nebraskan my senior year was miles away from where I thought I would be when I think back to the person I was freshman year.
When I was 18, I came into college as a hospitality major. I had dreams of moving to Florida and working as a hotel manager in Disney World. However, I soon realized that being in the customer service industry was not how I wanted to spend the rest of my life.
My sophomore year I decided to switch my major to journalism and minor in art with a focus in photography. I always loved photography but I never saw it turning into a career until I became a photographer at The Daily Nebraskan.
I applied to The Daily Nebraskan in hopes of gaining more experience with the journalism side of photography. The experience I got was more than I ever could have imagined.
From pandemic coverage to the FIJI protests, photos that I have taken at The Daily Nebraskan have been some of the best photos I have ever taken.
The people that I worked with at The Daily Nebraskan also contributed to my success as a photographer. More specifically, I feel as though I owe all of my success to Jenny Welsh. Jenny was a photographer at The Daily Nebraskan our sophomore year and taught me everything I know about photojournalism.
Even though Taylor Swift is telling me I know nothing at this age, I feel at peace with it. Knowing everything and expecting something out of every situation is not productive in my point of view. With that said, I will keep knowing nothing at 22 and hoping that something like The Daily Nebraskan will find me again one day.
Nick McConnell, Assistant News Editor
There are certain places which, in their imperfection, really do become more perfect. For me, The Daily Nebraskan has been one of those. I’ve been lucky enough to be involved for most of my college career, and over that time I’ve gotten to see a lot of facets of the place.
And not all of it is perfect. There are plenty of things the paper has worked on for a long time that need to continue. But that’s sort of fantastic too, because the DN is never owned — it’s only borrowed. Every year, a new cadre of bright eyed freshmen walk into the dungeonesque newsroom downstairs in the Union and walk out a few years later, a little more tired and a little more jaded, but as experienced journalists.
And to believe in the DN is to believe that what we do is good — again, not perfect — but generally that we serve the common good. And so each year, those freshmen join a staff that works as hard as it collectively can to serve campus. That might sound trite, but I promise you it’s something we really feel and take seriously.
What we do, ultimately, is about you, the readers. Yes, we work here for a lot of other reasons. We further our careers, we make connections and we learn important lessons but at the end of the day, we try to do coverage that is useful. That’s what makes this place so special to me. It’s not just a social club or a resume point, it’s an opportunity for a group of people to come together and create something that will help our community know and understand itself.
That’s pretty dramatic, I’ll admit, but it’s a blessing to us to be able to practice our craft free of editorial control from anyone but ourselves, and we have a responsibility to pass something useful on to you. There are no professors breathing down our necks, there’s no agenda being set for us. We’re lucky enough to have a place that, if only for a little while, is ours.
And so, reader, if any one of you has gotten anything out of our coverage this year– information from breaking news, a smile from a feature, a new band to listen to or a sports column you enjoyed– then I think our hard work has been worth it.
Johnna Sisneros, Assistant Culture Editor
I don’t think a lot of people prepare you for these razor thin moments of life where your entire concept of existence for the past however many years comes to a close. We think about these moments, like graduating, getting a career, buying a house, getting married, having kids, and we always think of them in this liminal space as if they won’t happen and we are simply daydreaming about a fictional event that has never existed and thus won’t exist.
Then we get to those moments, and they are so fleshed out and so real and it finally dawns on you that this is an ending. I think the saddest thing about endings is that when they come all you can think about is the beginning.
I remember when I was a fresh new hire for The Daily Nebraskan’s culture section. I was a bright eyed, timid freshman with sun bleached hair and no idea how to do this job I was hired to do. I was a terrible writer, I didn’t understand anything about AP style, journalistic structure or Oxford commas and why we don’t use them (Honestly I still don’t know why we don’t use them).
Over time however, I learned. I learned how to write a feature, a profile, a review and especially a column. I learned how to edit, how to help people be better at writing and how to talk into a microphone and hear my voice played back through my coveted bluetooth headphones. I learned how to freeze time with the click of a Canon button and a shutter adjustment, and right now, I wish I could do that in real time.
The past four years at this publication have been a gift, despite the minimal pay and maximum stress levels. I have made friends that I hope stay with me forever. Some have gone on, no longer a part of the DN. Others will be carrying the torch after we all walk out those doors for the last time, and I couldn’t be more proud of you.
You have all been my family and I will miss you all dearly. I will miss the unhinged conversations we had in the culture section while we were supposed to be working and the cacophony of yelling that always comes from the sports corner. I will miss the stress of print nights, and concert coverage, the never ending demand of reporters on Slack and the acute feeling of belonging that those old basement walls fostered throughout my college career.
I think that the reason no one prepares you for these razor thin moments is because we have always existed within them. The version of myself writing this on the second to last day of working for the DN existed the whole time I was running around the Zoo Bar trying to get one good picture during Lincoln Calling or crying because I couldn’t get a source to email me back for a story. In a strange way, that version of me at the Zoo Bar or having a mental breakdown, she’ll always exist too, in the sticky notes posted on the cabinets in the culture corner. In the red stain on the carpet from Imperial Palace sweet and sour sauce and in the echoes of laughter that exist within the memories of new editors. That girl will always be there in some way just as my time at The Daily Nebraskan will always exist in me no matter where I go.
Alexis Stoffers, Copy Chief
I recently went skydiving, and I truly feel like the experience summarizes how my time at the DN has felt. At first everything rushes by, and you barely have time to think, much less breathe. Then, everything stops, and you’re left hanging out, filled with nostalgia and wonder.
I was hired as a copy editor at the beginning of the fall semester of my freshman year, so the DN and my college experience go hand in hand. Before I knew it, I was a slot editor and then Copy Chief. Now, after what has felt like decades but also seconds, I realize that my time as an undergraduate is coming to an end. When I see how much I’ve improved as an editor, as a teammate and as a leader during my time at the DN, I’m amazed. I feel so grateful to have been part of this amazing, dedicated group of journalists. I can’t imagine what my undergraduate experience would have been like without the DN.
As we approach the last couple weeks of the semester, I feel like I’m suspended in time, not wanting this final year to end while also incredibly excited to see what comes next. It’s a feeling that is unique to this moment in time, and I’m going to enjoy it while I can. The future will come, but for now the present is all I need.