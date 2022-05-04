David Berman, Editor-in-Chief
I honestly don’t know what to say.
I’ve been thinking about this moment for a while. Since my freshman year, I’ve watched three classes of seniors at The Daily Nebraskan pass through, accomplish great things, and then say goodbye, just like I’m doing now. And at the end of each year, I wondered how I would feel when I was sitting in their position. It all seemed so far away at the time.
Well, now I’m here, and I don’t really know how I feel. Sad, for sure. Relieved, definitely. But overall, I think nostalgic is the best way to describe my current mental state. This place has meant a lot to me over the years; I came to the DN office to start my first copy editing shift before I had even gone to a single class on campus. In a lot of ways, the DN was my college education. I’m going to have a really hard time letting go of a lot of moments and memories and people.
I think the acknowledgement each year that I would be in this position one day really helped me appreciate the day-to-day, though. Everything ultimately ends — a possibly nihilistic view, for sure, but it’s also a reality. But I think the acceptance of that is healthy. I’ve been thinking for a while about the fact that my time at the DN and in college is ending, and ending soon. I’ve tried not to dwell on it and instead use that fact to better take in each moment.
Endings often happen abruptly, and you sometimes don’t get to truly appreciate the experiences you’ve had until they’re over. I feel lucky to say I’ve cherished every day of being here. While there have been some exhausting, incredibly difficult times, that’s way overshadowed by all the joy this place has brought me. I’ve made some of my best friends in college here — a major shoutout to my Cinebraskans co-hosts and favorite movie watching pals, Kyle and Mia — and memories that I hope will last a lifetime.
You can take the guy out of the DN, but you can’t take the DN out of the guy. This place will always hold a place in my heart, and I can’t wait to watch next year’s staff from afar and read the DN for years to come. To all of my amazing past editors, current and past colleagues and all of our readers — thanks for everything.
Haley Elder, Managing Editor
I’ve never really been good with goodbyes.
I can’t ever bring myself to say goodbye without tacking on a, “See you later” after. But with The Daily Nebraskan, I can’t do that with honesty.
I’m writing this within the last 15 minutes of my last shift at The Daily Nebraskan. Yes, I pushed this off until the very last minute, but maybe I just wasn’t ready to come to terms with the fact that it was really over.
The DN was the first thing I knew at The University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I remember trekking up to Lincoln two months before starting college for my interview as a culture reporter. The Union felt so big, and everything felt so new. I don’t understand how four years went by so fast.
When I think about my time at The Daily Nebraskan, I’ll think about all the laughs, the meals, the naps I had here. It really became a second home to me.
So, while I will not see The Daily Nebraskan again or ever really feel the home that I felt in the dim-lit dungeon in the basement of the Union, I will always look back with a lot of love.
Thanks for putting up with me for four years.
Martin Herz, Assistant Sports Editor
It’s weird that it’s almost over. To be honest, I never pictured the day that this part of my life would come to an end. In my brain, it still hasn’t clicked just yet that the final days are in fact here.
Another thing brought to my attention was that I think I am the current longest-tenured DNer, asking myself whether that’s a good thing or if I should be checked into the nearest asylum.
I kid, I’m going to miss my time no matter how much stress The Daily Nebraskan took on my soul. The people I’ve met, the relationships I’ve made will stick with me for hopefully the rest of my life and how supportive this place was even though I was practically a mute.
My final story submitted here will more than likely be a plain old spring football gamer, but that gamer was something I’d worked towards for almost my entire college career. From my first step here to somehow becoming a leader, the road has been filled with both anxiety and excitement.
My first beat ever was volleyball. I did not know anything about volleyball and admittingly, I was scared when I first accepted the beat. Although Nebraska was excellent, I didn’t quite grasp just how important this sport would define my writing and time here.
I learned to enjoy volleyball, and not just because Nebraska was great in nearly every match I went to. The 2019 volleyball season remains my favorite time covering anything, biking early to matches and seeing a full Devaney Center every time.
And oh yeah, I helped cover part of the worst stretch of Nebraska football ever too alongside some very brave souls who willingly made the same decision I did. The only thing missing here is one last chart showcasing the anomaly that truly was 2021 Nebraska football.
But I’m proud of not only what I accomplished but how much I’ve grown as a person in my long time here. I still am quiet 95% of the time, but it’s a good feeling to know that I did do my best in my time here.
As my time comes to an end here, the message to those who made it to the end of this is to just be kind to yourself. It’s the one thing that I wished I did sooner but this has helped me make my time at the DN much more enjoyable.
Sydney Miller, Senior Opinion Editor
When I joined the DN as a wee freshman, I had no idea I would soon be resuscitating a section during a pandemic. But that’s just what I did, and holy cow was it hard. I’m so tired from the past two years that I can barely even write this little sendoff column. But I’m so glad the DN was part of (okay, most of) my college experience. I am so proud of all my writers and so thankful to get to work with all the incredible people who make up The Daily Nebraskan, especially Becca and Emma, my co-hosts on You Heard It Queer First.
Much love,
Syd
Holly Rooney, Senior Engagement Editor
I’ll be honest, when I sat down to reflect on my time at college and my time at the DN, my first thought was “Damn. I’ve spent a lot of time on Twitter and Facebook these last four years.” Granted, this was in my job description, so it was justified.
I’ve spent all four years of my college career at the DN, three of which as the senior engagement editor. It’s tough to accept that I’ll be graduating in just a couple of weeks when it seems like just yesterday I was starting as a social media copywriter.
College is proof that time really does fly when you’re having fun and I’ve had a lot of opportunities for that at UNL. I’ve spent many Saturdays cheering on Husker football, no matter how painful it may have been at some points. I’ve also gotten to enjoy ice cream trips to the dairy store, concerts at Pinnacle Bank Area, taco runs to Tipsy Tina’s and even some Long Island iced teas from Iggy’s here and there. Best of all, I got to do all those things with my favorite people, some of which I met here as a freshman.
Of course, I’ve also had many opportunities to push myself academically and professionally, one of which being The Daily Nebraskan. This job has given me the chance to not only learn the ins and outs of social media, analytic tools and scheduling platforms, but it’s also taught me how to be a leader and given me a passion for social media strategy. Needless to say, I’m so proud of the growth I’ve seen in my section and the work that we’ve produced over the years.
Most of all, I’ve learned that time is a tricky son of a gun. In some ways I feel like I’ve been at UNL for a long time, but in other ways, I will never have enough time here.
Thanks for everything dear old Nebraska U.
Always bleeding Husker red,
Holly Rooney
p.s. Follow the DN on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Also, sign up for our newsletter and text service! (Shameless plug).
Landon Wirt, Senior Sports Editor
Nineteen Nebraska football games, dozens of Husker men’s basketball games, a handful of Husker soccer and tennis matches and many, many road trips later, my collegiate journalism career has drawn to a close.
Honestly, it’s weird to see my exploits over the past three-and-a-half years boiled down to its simplest form. From having no experience in journalism when I was hired in 2019 to becoming The Daily Nebraskan’s senior sports editor in 2021, the last few years have been nothing short of a whirlwind.
There've been some incredibly notable moments along the way — ranging from genuinely thrilling to incredibly terrifying. I’ve been fortunate enough to cover the entirety of Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg’s Husker career and been a student at UNL for Husker football head coach Scott Frost’s entire tenure, covering the team for the last two-and-a-half years. From the highs of covering Husker football and men’s basketball since 2019 (few and far between) to the lows (plentiful) and everything in between, I’ll cherish it all dearly.
My personal favorites include getting to cover two Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournaments in Indianapolis, memorable for extremely different reasons, covering Nebraska football’s road game against Oklahoma in-person and covering games at other Big Ten campuses like Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue.
Above all, those memories are what I’m most grateful for as I reflect on my career at the DN. I’m incredibly fortunate for the opportunities I’ve had, of course, but I’m also appreciative of my support network of friends, family and co-workers. Without you all, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today.
I’ll close with this: whatever you do in life, try to get the very most out of it that you can before time is up. I can say that I’ve done so while at the Daily Nebraskan, and when I eventually graduate in December I’ll do so knowing that I got the absolute most out of my collegiate journalism experience. This place and the people in it are special, and I’m forever indebted to the DN for teaching me nearly everything I know about journalism.
And while I won’t miss editing until 2 a.m, I'll greatly miss this place and the people in it. Come say hi if you see me on campus in the fall, and when Arsenal, Oklahoma State athletics or any Kansas City sports team accomplishes something significant, you’ll know where to find me.