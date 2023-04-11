Dear reader,
Too often I hear my fellow students grumbling or complaining about the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It’s odd to me. As an out-of-state student who had a multitude of great college options, I enthusiastically hand-picked Lincoln to be my new home.
Not because it was my “only choice” or the “cheapest option” or “closest to home.” These are phrases I hear when people talk about their journey to UNL. It’s as if they have to justify their choice. I don’t think Nebraska is a school that requires an excuse or explanation to attend. UNL speaks for itself — it’s a fantastic place to go to college.
Before you accuse me of being one of Ronnie Green’s PR minions, I understand the sarcastic approach that we UNL students take toward the university. Let’s be honest, we live in Nebraska. It’s an easy state to pick on. However, I think we are overly critical of our school as a self-deprecating defense mechanism. Nebraska is a much better university than many of us give it credit for. Even if UNL was your only real option, I think you’re in the right place.
As a student journalist, you might expect me to be highly critical of the university. If that’s what you're looking for, there’s plenty of other The Daily Nebraskan content for you to check out. I’m taking a different approach.
I’ll be honest, a lot of my partiality for UNL comes from my love of sports. At risk of furthering my image of “sportsball editor guy” around the DN office, I’ll keep it brief. The atmosphere at all Husker sporting events is unmatched, not just football. As a beat reporter for a variety of Husker sports, I’ve had the opportunity to soak in the game day experience as an unbiased patron. Nebraska is among a small list of schools where rowdy fans will show up for, say, a softball game on Thursday, a women’s basketball game on Friday and a wrestling dual on Saturday.
Regardless of the result, Nebraska sporting events are always fun to attend because of the unmatched fan atmosphere. I wouldn’t be surprised if 50,000 Husker fans show up to watch the volleyball game at Memorial Stadium later this year. That would be a ludicrous conjecture at any other university.
The Nebraska community has a passion for athletics as a whole, not just the typical money makers. They show support even when the product is subpar (as we’ve all become accustomed to). To me, that die-hard devotion symbolizes the campus culture as a whole. It’s something many students take for granted. UNL has a unique school spirit environment that many “better schools” just don’t have. I love attending a university where people are passionate about their school simply because it's their school.
“Well there's nothing else to do there” is the sarcastic response I often hear from my hometown friends who tease me about attending Nebraska. How wrong they are.
I hate this cliche with a passion. Almost every college student wants the exact same things from their college town — bars, restaurants, sporting events and concerts. UNL has all of these and great ones, too. I love the Haymarket. It’s the perfect balance of being close to campus while being a unique, lively area of town.
The assumption of “there’s nothing else to do” likely originates from the rest of the state which, I'll admit, leaves a lot to be desired. Sure, we don’t live by the ocean or in the mountains. But realistically, almost no college student is climbing a mountain on a Tuesday afternoon or jet skiing before class on a Wednesday morning. Especially when compared to other schools in the Midwest, we stack up well.
There’s often criticism of the academic rigor here, too. It’s not spectacular, but do you want it to be? I’d be hard-pressed to find a college student who wishes their classes were more challenging, especially in an age where we question the value of a college degree. Nebraska is a unique combination of a Big Ten education with the school spirit and passion of a Southern school.
Lincoln is small enough to give you the college town feel without sacrificing access to the amenities I touched on previously. Because our campus is in a city — but not a massive one — one has the option of living in affordable apartments with easy access to downtown or living off-campus in a house. That’s a luxury schools in small college towns — or larger cities — don’t have. UNL is extremely walkable too, especially with the lack of hills.
I also love how the university has a modern feel. Hawks Hall, the Health Center, the East Campus Union, Innovation Campus and the new Kiewit Hall, among others, have spectacular architecture. Pinnacle Bank Arena and Haymarket Park are beautiful venues, and though Memorial Stadium is dated, its atmosphere is among the best in the country. Sure, this all means a lot of construction, but beauty comes at a price.
Lincoln is warm enough to have the occasional 70-degree day in January or February, but it also gets four distinct seasons. There's never blistering heat or humidity, and we don’t have to walk to class in an April blizzard.
Look, it’s not a perfect university by any means, but I believe Nebraska gets way more hate than it deserves. Next time you’re complaining to your friends, at least consider what I've laid out.
Sincerely,
Joseph
Joseph Maier is a sophomore sports media and communications major. Reach him at josephmaier@dailynebraskan.com.