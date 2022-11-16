Dear reader,
I have always had a passion for history. When I was a child, I would memorize the names and birthdays of presidents. My dad has a memory of asking me if I knew who Henry Ford was, and I asked if he was related to Gerald Ford and started spouting off facts.
A part of me wishes things had changed, but if I’m honest, I still spout off random, largely irrelevant facts that most people don’t have much interest in.
While I didn’t end up going to school for history, I have always looked for ways that I could incorporate it into my life and career. I’ve done extensive family history research, featured local historic organizations like the Grange and read countless books on history that interest me.
For me, history is a chance to learn from the past — the good, the bad and the ugly. We can learn what we’ve done well and try to emulate that, and we can reflect on the many, many errors that have been made and strive to correct and avoid repeating them.
It’s also important to remember that the people that came before us were human, too. They made jokes, threw parties and simply lived their lives. In many ways, they are more similar to us than we know.
In my efforts to integrate my historical interest into whatever I can, I recently started a series for The Daily Nebraskan called “Into the Archives.” Each week, I pull articles from The DN published 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago. These offer a glimpse into general life and what it was like being a college student in years past.
I also love this project because it highlights the incredible work of DN employees that came before me. So many writers, artists, photographers and editors left their mark on this publication, and they lived up to the expectations The DN sets for itself: to be a watchdog for the university and represent student voices.
Being in charge of the opinion section, my focus lies primarily with the latter. Through the stories we write, we aim to offer new perspectives that students across both campuses can relate to or engage with. If you feel that you can offer a unique view of student life, Nebraska or current events, we’d love to hear from you.
One opportunity to do this is to apply to work for the opinion section. However, I understand that commitment is not for everyone; there is another option.
At The Daily Nebraskan, we allow students, faculty and staff to submit letters to the editor. These directly fulfill one of our goals: to help voices be heard.
I invite you to submit a letter about issues or campus events you care about or in response to articles published by The DN. Part of the purpose of the program is for us to learn how we can best represent you.
The Daily Nebraskan has been publishing since 1901, which is wild to think about. We’ve made mistakes, but we’ve also done some important work. If you’re interested in learning more about past editions of The DN or just have an interest in campus history, check out “Into the Archives.” Maybe there you can find inspiration for your next letter to the editor.
Sentimentally,
Megan
Megan Buffington is a junior journalism major. Reach her at meganbuffington@dailynebraskan.com.