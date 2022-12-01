Dear reader,
My first instinct was to tell you to read more. Some needed reflection told me that would come off as a self-serving thing for a writer to tell his audience.
So instead I’ll tell you something contradictory. Take what you want to do — ideally what you’re most passionate about — and study it. Studying seems to be the antithesis of pursuing your passion, but if you’re trying to improve in something you care about, it shouldn’t feel like work at all. And if you’re not pursuing something you’re passionate about, or at least interested in, well that’s not my fault.
Study all there is to know, but more importantly, observe the best in that field. That can mean either the best of all time or simply the best around you. Try to be always absorbing information. This is when I make a pitch for reading, often the best vehicle for studying successful people. But I’m not talking about self-help books, which I loathe.
As a sports media and communication and advertising and public relations double major, my greatest growth has come from first-hand experience: here with The Daily Nebraskan and in a fellowship with the Omaha World-Herald. Both allowed me to learn from those older and more experienced than me as I was starting out.
But I’ve spent just as much time engaged in self-study. For me, that means reading a couple hours of sports journalism per day from a potpourri of national and local outlets. It’s something I enjoy doing but also view as a sort of self-education and one-on-one clinic with the writers. I also try to read a book every month or two.
Reading — especially a variety of material — grants new perspectives, challenges and exercises your brain, provides a mental break, expands your vocabulary and offers a sense of accomplishment. I take what I’ve learned from reading and observation and put it into practice in writing for my English and history minor courses, my ADPR capstone and – of course – with the DN, all of which help me diversify my prose and better prepare me for a career as a writer.
I realize this maxim is not as applicable to every field as it is mine, but it’s a pretty universal truth. Similar to how reading is the best way to become a better writer, it’s also a way to learn about any discipline. But you don’t have to read to hone your craft or area of preferred expertise. You can emulate the best in your craft more directly.
Maybe you want to become the best writer or financial advisor. Perhaps you're more interested in becoming the best parent, friend or athlete. Either way, you’ll only improve by studying the habits and behavior of the best models in those disciplines. Ask your professors or mentors questions, or even ask your smartest friends for help. Apply for internships, and reach out to well-established professionals you’ve never met — they’re far more likely to be open to helping you while you’re a student.
The best way to set yourself up for success is by being as prepared as you can for your area of interest and finding models to emulate. Research and study them, figure out what makes them successful and adopt their practices — just be sure not to copy or steal ideas.
Set yourself apart. Redefine your comfort zone. Your future self will thank you for it.
As ever,
Gavin
Gavin Struve is a senior sports media and communication and advertising and public relations major. Reach him at gavinstruve@dailynebraskan.com.