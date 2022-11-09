Dear readers,
Perfect. This word is the bane of my existence, yet the thing I yearn for most.
From a very young age, I was a perfectionist in every way. I wanted everything done in a specific manner and for things to go as I planned in my head. To my surprise, people often want things done quickly, and life has its own plans for everyone.
A bit of background: I like to take my time on everything and soak up every bit of reading or information I can. When I was in ballet for 15 years, I was always told to quicken my pace — especially in petit allegro. Brownie points to those who know what I am talking about.
Until about seventh grade, I could keep up with the pace of everything. But like any good story, the plot thickened with larger amounts of homework, less time to do everything and a sudden focus on quantity over quality. This sudden need for everything to be done on a deadline made me struggle and messed with my entire plan of making sure everything looked perfect. My grades started dropping, and my anxiety and depression heightened. I had no clue what was going on.
Within the same year of struggling most, I started going to therapy. The first lesson — and focus of my sessions — was to take a moment to breathe. With the sudden feeling of not being able to keep up, I was forgetting to just take time for breathing. Especially in dance, I was holding my breath when trying to get through tough combinations and making things harder for myself.
Along with breathing, I needed to remind myself that I was not perfect, and I never was going to be perfect. I didn’t always have to push myself to be a part of everything. I didn’t need to have straight A’s to qualify myself as a good student. I needed to be okay with just being okay in some things.
I think in the setting of the United States and within the generation I am in, there is a lot of pressure on people in their 20s. I think of my friends and family close to my age and how they are involved in so many things. It is easy for me to feel like I don’t do enough, and even with the things I do, I don’t do them well enough. This brings me to the next few years of therapy.
It is easy to compare ourselves to others. We don’t see ourselves as others do, and we can usually find more about ourselves that we do not like.
Getting into high school and, furthermore, being in my senior year of college this year, I have come to find that people are not as concerned with what you are doing as you may think. College and high school are a time to focus on yourself, and everyone else is doing the same thing. Why spend that time trying to be perfect when you could be making those mistakes which will teach you more for the future?
I wasted a lot of time — and still waste a lot of time — trying to be perfect. Something I learned in ballet was that when someone falls or messes something up, you should clap. You learn about something that doesn’t work, and now you can move on and try something new which would be even better.
If you get anything from my ramblings, I hope it is this: don’t focus on perfection. Look for failure and embrace it. You will become a better person when you make mistakes and love yourself for the imperfections in life.
With love and imperfections,
Becca
Rebecca Hummel is a senior journalism major. Reach her at rebeccahummel@dailynebraskan.com.