Dear reader,
During the summer after graduating from high school, I was bombarded with an overwhelming number of comments from adults on the wonder and greatness of college and the ‘college experience.’
Everything and anything from, “you’re so lucky,” “I’m so jealous of you,” “I wish I could go back to college,” “college is so easy” and “college is the best time of your life” was repeated more times than a laugh track on a sitcom. With all this positivity and excitement radiating from family members and adults alike, it really set up this high expectation for what college was going to be like. Consequently, it also set this seed of dread and anxiety on if my college experience didn’t pan out how it was ‘supposed’ to.
Unfortunately, that seed did seem to grow throughout my time at college as I was in fact, not having that great of a time.
Now, as a senior who is on the verge of graduation, I can’t help but to feel rather solemn when I look back at my time at college. I feel like there never truly was a time for me to just soak it in and enjoy it. It’s not to say that it was all bad or negative, but honestly, the bad parts really outweighed the good for me. It felt as though anything good that did happen was outshone by the sheer amount of pressure and work that was piled on my plate.
Three words that come to mind that summarize my overall college experience would be: stressed, depressed and overwhelmed.
I enjoyed some classes and liked some professors, but far too many times it felt like professors were completely oblivious to the fact that I wasn’t only taking their class. The amount of work and expectations dismally tower over students with little leeway given. It felt like they had the typical ‘college experience’ perception and figured that we, as students, had all the time in the world and our lives were completely easygoing and fun.
For most of my time at college, I’ve taken around 17 credits per semester and held at least one job, if not two to three. It’s safe to say that doesn’t leave much room for any sort of a social life or time to unwind and do nothing.
No matter what work I did end up accomplishing, there was always another truckload of things to do that got dumped on my shoulders, and the ever-looming feeling that I was missing out seemed permanently nestled in the back of my mind.
Besides the feeling of missing out on something, I think there’s this feeling or implication that there’s something wrong with you or that you’re doing something wrong if you aren’t having a great time or had the expected ‘college experience.’
Anytime you bring up how college isn’t what you expected it to be or that you aren’t having a good time, the same line of generic advice is recited your way like a recorded robotic telegram.
“You just need to be more involved.” “You just haven’t met the right people yet.” “Be more social.” “Be more organized.” “Buy a planner or something.” “Go out and do things.”
The notion of this perceived or expected ‘college experience’ was blatantly clear when I saw my mom over this last spring break. She was under the impression that I enjoyed college and when I broke it to her that I didn’t have a fun college experience, she asked, “then why are we paying so much for you to go [to college]?”
As though the primary purpose of college or any higher education is to have a fun time. This might be the case for some, maybe even most, but this expectation shouldn’t be blanketed over everyone. At the end of the day, it shouldn’t be a shameful or embarrassing thing to talk about your college experience if it wasn’t the expected ‘college experience.’
It’s okay if college just plainly sucked for you. It’s okay if your college experience was only ‘alright,’ just like it’s okay if your college experience was amazing and overall positive. The part that isn’t okay is putting the ‘college experience’ and this expectation of what college should be like up on a pedestal and romanticizing it because no one can truly live up to that.
It’s okay if you don’t like college or even if you hate college. It’s okay if college wasn’t what you expected it or hoped it to be and it’s okay to feel disappointed or even feel saddened by that.
Whatever you feel about college and whatever your experience at college may be, it is valid and everyone should be able to be honest about it.
Thank you,
Carly
Carly Jahn is a senior journalism major. Reach her at carlyjahn@dailynebraskan.com