Dear readers,
Following the news this past week has been a little strange. The U.S. military downed three “unidentified flying objects” over the span of three days, following the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon the week before.
The White House has been sparse with details, though they have since denied an extraterrestrial connection.
“Again, there is no indication of aliens or [extra]terrestrial activity with these recent takedowns. Wanted to make sure that the American people knew that, all of you knew that,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. “And it was important for us to say that from here because we’ve been hearing a lot about it."
As an editor and self-declared critical thinker, there is no reason to believe that these “unidentified flying objects” are anything more than commercial or research drones, weather balloons or anything else easily explainable. In fact, a lifetime of news stories reporting “unidentified flying objects” only for them to become identified as something mundane – or just washed away with the next news cycle – has left me a bit jaded.
However, as both an avid sci-fi nerd and owner of several articles of NASA-branded clothing, I want to believe.
Before you diagnose me as a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist, please understand that I know this time is almost certainly no different. Despite this, I can’t help but feel the same longing I generally feel when confronted with unknown flying objects: maybe this time it's for real.
One of my dreams has always been to be part of the generation that finds extraterrestrial life. My favorite movie is “Ender’s Game,” and I hold “The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy” in higher esteem than the Associated Press Stylebook, so this is a very bittersweet moment for me.
On the one hand, if these objects aren’t extraterrestrial, I would be disappointed but not surprised. The public may be able to know what they are in a couple of months, and I’ll go back to my Philip K. Dick collection.
On the other, if the downed objects were extraterrestrial in origin, it would be bittersweet considering the reception they received. I completely understand the fear that some felt following the events of last week – “It” really has us on edge concerning balloons – but I find myself wondering if shooting down unknown objects is the best policy, extraterrestrial or otherwise.
This is strange to say, but I find myself wondering if certain proposed ideas, such as a giant net or hook, would have been a better course of events. I’m not sure if I’m on team net or team hook – or even team really big ladder – but I can say that I am hoping this leads to the development of better ways to bring unknown objects down without having to destroy them.
Through my layers of rationalized disbelief, there’s always going to be that small part of me that wonders when, not if, extraterrestrial life will make its way to Earth, and I would be lying if I said I wasn’t in some part skeptical toward denying that these objects could have extraterrestrial origin. That same part of me will always feel a little nervous hearing about shooting down unknown aerial objects.
I’m not sure what these objects will turn out to be. All I’m sure of is that I want to believe there’s a better way to deal with the unknown. It would be in absolutely poor taste if in the case of first contact, Earth’s response is F-22s.
Sincerely,
Ben
Ben Lampman is a senior journalism and philosophy double major. Reach him at benlampman@dailynebraskan.com.